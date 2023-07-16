Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I can hear you already: “What the %&%5E? is she talking about?!!! We just celebrated the Fourth of July! For crying out loud, this is nuts!

Well, it may be. That is unless you are a garden geek and freak, and you know well and good they run out of the coolest stuff first! It is time to order your bulbs if you want the best selection. We are talking about the more interesting daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, all the others, and, of course, the grooviest of groovy indoor growing Amaryllis. Did you know there is such a thing as a “Christmas Blooming Amaryllis?” On the other hand, if you are reading a gardening column, you might be hip to all this, so give yourself a gold star and place your orders. Now. I was surprised when I went online a few days ago to find some varieties already sold out. Devastating. No, really.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments