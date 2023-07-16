...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
I can hear you already: “What the %&%5E? is she talking about?!!! We just celebrated the Fourth of July! For crying out loud, this is nuts!
Well, it may be. That is unless you are a garden geek and freak, and you know well and good they run out of the coolest stuff first! It is time to order your bulbs if you want the best selection. We are talking about the more interesting daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, all the others, and, of course, the grooviest of groovy indoor growing Amaryllis. Did you know there is such a thing as a “Christmas Blooming Amaryllis?” On the other hand, if you are reading a gardening column, you might be hip to all this, so give yourself a gold star and place your orders. Now. I was surprised when I went online a few days ago to find some varieties already sold out. Devastating. No, really.
If you aren’t the kind of person that gets wound up about ordering fall and winter bulbs at the top of summer, that’s alright. You have options.
If you are not obsessed with the newest varieties, the rarest of the rare, the hard-to-get-your-hands-on, and you are willing to go with the flow, that’s cool, too. Costco has terrific bulbs (though not Amaryllis) — they arrive in August and September. The local independent garden centers like Edwards, FarWest, and Franz Witte carry gorgeous, premium, enormous bulbs, usually in late August or September, so you can count on them if you don’t want to go through the rigamarole of mail order. I use mail orders to get specific colors or types of bulbs: fall planted and spring blooming. We did a “Bulbapalooza” a few years ago at the Idaho Botanical Garden and ordered more than 7,000 bulbs. That was nirvana.
Plus, there will always be a basic selection at the big box stores: Fred Meyer, Lowe’s, and Home Depot. They will be pre-packaged; the selection is tight. Generally, the bulbs are not as big as the special order or local nurseries. But other than that, they are healthy bulbs. And they are affordably priced.
I just placed my order(s) for amaryllis (a.k.a. Hippeastrum) bulbs. I’ve been giving these as holiday gifts to a handful of friends, and I managed to get the ones I wanted. I was surprised at how many varieties are already sold out. For a couple of years, I tried to get a selection of the “Sonata/Symphony type” or “Christmas flowering,” which were originally from South Africa. These tend to bloom very early and in time for Christmas. However, I’ve found it best not to count on them to perform according to calendar dates. There are so many other beautiful colors and types to choose from. I ordered one of the wild-looking Cybister spidery types this year, a couple of the Christmas ones, and the rest were just amaryllis.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
I’ve been given a few of the waxed amaryllis bulbs — they are fun, but not really my jam.
A couple of notes about buying tulips. If you can find them, buy the Darwin hybrid and or Kaufmanniana types of spring tulips. They tend to be the most perennial and often come back for several years in a row. Plus, look for the charming, tiny wild or “species” tulips. Often only four inches tall, these tend to multiply and bloom very early. They are so colorful and cheerful — a nice early surprise.
This may well set you to cluck-clucking about my craziness. It’s OK. I stand by it.
We will go over bulb planting … in the fall.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.