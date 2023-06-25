Support Local Journalism


Yes, Virginia, some top-notch plants can take the heat in Idaho and the Rocky Mountain West. As promised, I will keep writing about some of the best performers and how to use them in your gardens. Some will do well with less than 12 inches of rain per year. And even a few that can survive our wild swings in temperature … and still come out looking good year after year. I am all Darwin-esque in my garden these days: It’s all about survival of the fittest. Here’s a rundown of the winners so far.

Salvias. Wow. These are coming at me so fast in the garden I can hardly keep up. Drought tolerant (in fact, too much water will drown them), total hummingbird magnets, they bloom from mid-June until mid-October. My favorites this week: the autumn sages, known botanically as Salvia greggii. A gorgeous purple, “Ultraviolet” has performed nicely for three years. You don’t get that in too many plants. Well, except via a couple more salvias: Furman’s Red and Windwalker. Frankly, I can’t tell those last two apart, so I planted them in different places. I love them all. Furman’s Red has been a superstar for years in the garden. The hummers fight over it. We love imbibing adult beverages, sitting on the sidelines, and watching the zippy fights over the salvias.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

