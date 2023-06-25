Yes, Virginia, some top-notch plants can take the heat in Idaho and the Rocky Mountain West. As promised, I will keep writing about some of the best performers and how to use them in your gardens. Some will do well with less than 12 inches of rain per year. And even a few that can survive our wild swings in temperature … and still come out looking good year after year. I am all Darwin-esque in my garden these days: It’s all about survival of the fittest. Here’s a rundown of the winners so far.
Salvias. Wow. These are coming at me so fast in the garden I can hardly keep up. Drought tolerant (in fact, too much water will drown them), total hummingbird magnets, they bloom from mid-June until mid-October. My favorites this week: the autumn sages, known botanically as Salvia greggii. A gorgeous purple, “Ultraviolet” has performed nicely for three years. You don’t get that in too many plants. Well, except via a couple more salvias: Furman’s Red and Windwalker. Frankly, I can’t tell those last two apart, so I planted them in different places. I love them all. Furman’s Red has been a superstar for years in the garden. The hummers fight over it. We love imbibing adult beverages, sitting on the sidelines, and watching the zippy fights over the salvias.
Next up: the hummingbird mints: Agastache (ah-guh-stack-ee for the picky ones out there). You will want to try Sunset hyssop, or Agastache rupestrian, with a rich pink-orange glow. If it gets a little “leggy” for your taste, prune it back by half. I’ve also had great luck with the new smaller cultivars, especially Kudos Mandarin. In the spirit of transparency, let me add I planted Kudos near a water fountain so the pollinators could “double dip,” if you will. While it isn’t intentionally watered “more,” it may get more moisture because of where it is planted. I also love Blue Boa (blue, natch) and Ava (a rosy purple).
And if you are not in a fire-prone area (yes, I am harping on that), I recommend the native ornamental grass, “Blonde Ambition.” Its common name is blue grama grass, and it is utterly charming. It will become about 30 inches tall and wide and has pretty little eyelash tips.
Pair any of these with the tough-as-nails tall sedums, especially the oldie but goody “Autumn Joy” or the darker “Matrona.” I especially like to plant in groupings of odd numbers, one, three, five, or more of each plant. Of course, you don’t have to, but this method is especially appealing if you have room for it. If you have a small city garden, plant the salvias, hummingbird mints and sedums, but tuck them in amid the blue grama grass.
If it is 90-plus degrees outside, soak these plantings once every 7-10 days. You can probably get away with even less supplemental water once they are well established — say, the second year.
You are now armed with a list of great plants and ideas for pairing them up. Go forth and blossom.
Resources to know
This website: plantselect.org. It is their mission to find and propagate the best plants in the American West for our gardens. The idea is to work smarter, not harder while celebrating the beauty of the Rocky Mountain region. Non-invasive, habitat-smart, and beautiful selections.
“Durable Plants for the Garden” is the best book ever on “Plant Select” plants, published in 2009. However, check out the Plant Select website for all the new introductions.
Draggin Wing Farm is an outstanding local resource for drought-tolerant plants. However, they close for the summer months and reopen in early September. The website has excellent information at any time of the year.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.