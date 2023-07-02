Dear Gardeners,
I am checking in from West Seattle this week. The weather has been brilliant, the food was terrific, and I am now officially exhausted. I attended the Slow Flowers Summit, a gathering of 140-plus conscientious flower growers and florists who participate in arranging and growing flowers locally, sustainably, and organically. The beauty of it all was almost overwhelming.
I admired the growers’ and arrangers’ dedication, sense of style as well as a heartfelt desire to create happiness and well-being with flowers. For now, we will focus on the plants and colors because that’s what I see first in a floral arrangement. I often read and review books by these artists and their cohorts so I am sharing some of the parts and titles that speak to me.
Gardeners, flower farmers, floral stylists, and artists of every type know in their souls that color is a many-faceted notion. At the same time, many of us have difficulty describing particular colors and use a form of “color shorthand” to talk about blossoms and our work. After a “100 day” daily practice became a multi-year practice, “Color in and Out of the Garden” (Lorene Edwards Forkner, Abrams, $24.99) was born. For Lorene, it has become a meditative ritual about paying attention and learning to see — if only for a few minutes every day.
Take the elusive blue blossom. In particular, examine the Anemone ‘Mistral Blu.’ It is so much more than just BLUE. It is cobalt, denim, borage, sky, midnight, and larkspur. There’s even a gentle wash of olive from the stem on Lorene’s color card. You may have used terms like sapphire, azure, or lapis to describe the flower.
The color studies, words, color washes, and associations are illuminating. The process of truly seeing allows us to tease out the myriad of color threads in each object. Attention allows deeper inspection and retrospection. Georgia O’Keefe acknowledged how easy it was to miss the nuances of color: “In a way — nobody sees a flower — really — it is so small — we haven’t time — and to see takes time like to have a friend takes time.”
Every turn of the page of this book can elicit little gasps of joy and wonder as if recognizing each flower, petal, leaf, branch, shell, or stone for the first time, but all over again. You may notice your eyes darting back and forth from each paint color back to the specimen on the page. You may be surprised how much you can see when you meditate on a single blossom.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Just sit with this book, take a deep breath, and let the beauty unfold in front of you.
Another favorite book on garden color and design is all about gardening in containers and really small spaces: “The Flower Yard: Growing Flamboyant Flowers in Containers,” (Arthur Parkinson, Kyle Books, $26.99). Every blossom, hen, and dolly tub, as well as the author himself, are joys to behold. The container plantings are 110% attainable whether you have five of them or what Arthur calls “archipelagos of galvanized metal and terra cotta.” He cites Persian carpets, which symbolized heaven on earth, as inspiration and uses terms like “defiant” and “ornamental wild.” Whatever he wants to call this style, I am all in.
Arthur speaks of the plantings as living vases (perfect description). He describes Dahlia ‘Soulman’ with “dark mulberry-jam middles radiating out to velvet magenta petals.” YUM. Arthur talks a bit about his hens, his beloved Nana, songbirds, and cutting flowers. He is passionate about companion plantings for dahlias, encouraging pollinators, discouraging the use of peat, applauding the virtues of homemade compost, and embracing color. Late in the season, he takes the garden indoors (I’ve already ordered my amaryllis for November).
Summer is upon us. As we head toward the heat that comes in July, take note (use your phone camera) and record what works in your garden, especially the flower borders. And since water is so expensive, I am beginning to re-think the amount of water we use to keep perennials going. Heresy, right? If it comes right down to it, I feel a little better using the water I have access to for growing tomatoes and fruit. An “archipelago of flamboyant containers” might be in my future.
Arthur works with his friend, Sarah Raven of Perch Hill Garden, and they have a podcast, “Grow, Cook, Eat, & Arrange.” He can also be found on CreateAcademy.com online. @arthurparkinson_ on Instagram.
Lorene can be found on Instagram @ahandmadegarden, as a teacher at Creative Bug, and as a freelance writer at the Seattletimes.com. Follow along at ahandmadegarden.com. Check out the speakers at the Slow Flowers Summit here: slowflowerssummit.com/speakers.