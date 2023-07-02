Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Dear Gardeners,

I am checking in from West Seattle this week. The weather has been brilliant, the food was terrific, and I am now officially exhausted. I attended the Slow Flowers Summit, a gathering of 140-plus conscientious flower growers and florists who participate in arranging and growing flowers locally, sustainably, and organically. The beauty of it all was almost overwhelming.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments