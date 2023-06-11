Support Local Journalism


Wildfires are a part of life in the American West. As we move deeper into the West and new people come here to live, we must educate everyone about keeping our homes and property as safe as possible from wildfires. I live in Boise “proper,” yet we are across a single street from thousands of acres of wildland — yes, the “wildland-urban interface.”

You CAN reduce the risk of a wildfire burning your home by practicing “fire-wise landscaping.” “Firewise” means creating a “defensible” space” around your home and across your property, as much as 60 to 100 feet from the house. The State of Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management, and municipal fire agencies have created guidelines and safety tips for homeowners. The mission of Idaho Firewise is to create awareness and train residents in ways to reduce their vulnerability when living or vacationing in fire-prone areas. Please read this piece carefully and do what you can to help.

Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.

