Wildfires are a part of life in the American West. As we move deeper into the West and new people come here to live, we must educate everyone about keeping our homes and property as safe as possible from wildfires. I live in Boise “proper,” yet we are across a single street from thousands of acres of wildland — yes, the “wildland-urban interface.”
You CAN reduce the risk of a wildfire burning your home by practicing “fire-wise landscaping.” “Firewise” means creating a “defensible” space” around your home and across your property, as much as 60 to 100 feet from the house. The State of Idaho, the Bureau of Land Management, and municipal fire agencies have created guidelines and safety tips for homeowners. The mission of Idaho Firewise is to create awareness and train residents in ways to reduce their vulnerability when living or vacationing in fire-prone areas. Please read this piece carefully and do what you can to help.
Create Zones of Defense
The easiest way to defend your home is to consider your property divided into three zones.
Zone 1, from the building(s) outward, 30 or more feet.
Use fire-resistant plants only (list follows). These are primarily low-growing, fire-resistant plants, ground covers, and vines. Keep plants and the area near the house well maintained, removing “duff” or dead plant material. Clear a space at least five feet around your home and outbuildings so first responders can access this space. Remove any tree branches or shrubs that touch the house and roof. Keep grasses mowed and well irrigated. A gravel mulch is recommended and has several benefits: it reduces water loss, keeps plant roots cool, and discourages weed growth. Break up the plantings near the house with stone patios and walkways — this minimizes the ability of fire to run along continuous fuel sources. Be sure to clean out gutters and rake up leaves.
Reduce plant density in zone 2, 30-60 feet from the house or farther.
Use only low-growing and fire-resistant plants and shrubs. Shrubs and deciduous (trees that lose their leaves) should be carefully chosen. I recommend avoiding all conifers because they are so flammable. Keep all the plants well-groomed and carefully spaced. Study the plant lists in this article and on the firewise websites we’ve linked to before planting anything. Frankly, I don’t think I need to see a creeping juniper or mugo pine again as long as I live. And please don’t get me started on Alberta spruce trees.
Zone 3, 60 to 100 feet from the house.
Thin and prune existing plants. Prune tree limbs 6 to 10 feet up the tree trunk and minimize overlapping branches between trees and shrubs.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Fire Resistant Plants
All plants are flammable, but some plants are more fire-resistant than others. They have a high moisture content, are low growing, with high salt or soap content, and are non-resinous. They will generally have large leaves and green stems, too.
Avoid sage, pine, and juniper, which are high in resins and volatile oils, making them highly flammable. Deciduous plants are preferable to conifers. Many drought-tolerant plants have thick succulent leaves.
Here is a list, from top to bottom, the most flammable to most fire resistant. Note that conifers and grasses are at the TOP of the list.
Most to least flammable
Conifers (HIGHLY FLAMMABLE)
Grasses (I’m in the process of removing the ornamental grasses at our home). But I do have a 20 foot “front lawn” of turf grass, which we do keep watered and the fire department said it is a good fire resistant planting.
Shrubs
Deciduous trees
Perennials
Annuals
Vines
Groundcovers
Succulents (most fire-resistant)
Fire-resistant vines and groundcovers are generally inexpensive and relatively easy to maintain. Vines can be trained on metal fences to create a “green fence,” which may stop or at least slow down a wildfire. Avoid wooden fences.
Fire-resistant ground covers
Ajuga Ajuga reptans
Basket of Gold Aurinia saxatalis
Bearberry Arctostaphylos uva-ursi
Caucasica sage Artemisia caucasica
Creeping phlox Phlox subulata
Creeping thyme Thymus praecox
Giant-flowered soapwort Saponaria x lempergii
Green mat penstemon Penstemon davidsonii
Ground cover rose Rosa hybrid
Hardy ice plant Delosperma spp.
Hardy plumbago Ceratostigma plumbaginoides
Hens and chicks Escheveria spp.
Hummelo lamb’s ear Stachys monieri ‘Hummelo’
Japanese pachysandra Pachysandra terminalis
Lamb’s ear Stachys byzantina
Lily of the valley Convallaria majalis
Mat penstemon Penstemon caespitosus
Mother of thyme Thymus serphyllum
Hardy iceplant Delosperma spp.
Poppy mallow Callirhoe involucrata
Pussytoes Antennaria spp.
Rock soapwort Saponaria ocymoides
Rockcress Arabis spp.
Silver-edged horehound Marrubium rotundifolium
Snow in summer Cerastium tormentosum
Turkish speedwell Veronica liwanensis
Fire resistant vines
Chocolate vine Akebia quinata
Clematis Clematis spp.
Climbing hydrangea Hydrangea anomala petiolaris
Grapes Vitis spp.
Honeysuckle Lonicera spp. and hybrids
Hops vine Humulus lupulus
Kiwi vine Actinidia kolmikta
Purple Leaf Grape Vitis vinifera
Sweet Autumn clematis Clematis terniflora
Sweet pea Lathurus latifolius
Trumpet honeysuckle Lonicera sempervirens
Trumpet vine Campsis radicans
Wisteria Wisteria spp.
Fire-resistant shrubs and trees
Aspen Populus tremuloides
Birch Betula spp.
Buckthorn Rhamnus spp.
Buffaloberry Sheperdia spp.
Currant Ribes spp.
Lilac Syringa vulgaris
Maple Acer spp.
Mountain Mahogany Cercis ledifolius
Serviceberry Amelanchier spp.
Skunkbush sumac Rhus tribolata
Snowberry Symphoricarpos spp.
Syringa/mock orange Philadelphus lewisii
Western Sandcherry Prunus basseyi
Willow Salix spp.
Mary Ann Newcomer is a native daughter of Idaho, deeply rooted in the soil of the American West. “I grow gardens, scout them high and low, and write about those gardens and the act of gardening in the Intermountain West.” When not tending her garden, she volunteers at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Her work is featured in “Under Western Skies,” and her website is: gardensofthewildwildwest.com.