Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Now, here’s a checklist for the slow down.
In cooler zones — I’m talking to you Ketchum and Billings — it’s time to decide which annuals and tropicals will be coming back indoors when the weather cools down. Examine these plants and containers, wiping them down, to discourage stowaway pests from coming indoors. The rest of us (Boise, Lewiston, Missoula, Salt Lake) can keep an eye on our indoor plants which spent the summer outdoors and bring them in as needed.
Watering needs are diminished, but September can still be warm and dry. Monitor moisture content in containers and beds. Make sure your big landscape trees (the little ones, too) get a couple of good, deep soakings in the next couple of months.
Vegetables that have finished growing can be removed and placed in a compost pile, provided they are not diseased. Some edibles benefit from a light frost — rutabagas, carrots, and beets are just fine and their flavor may improve.
There is a saying, “build the pantry in September, fill the pantry in November.” These are the two most important months for lawn fertilization. Check with your local garden center for the right kind of fall fertilizer for your lawn. The Turf Company (creators of Enduraturf and Xerilawn) likes to use a holiday method of remembering when to feed the lawn: Memorial Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving.
Consider leaving the variety of seed heads and pods for fall and winter interest. Black-eyed Susans (rudbeckia) look terrific in floral arrangements, too, as well as a clump or three of ornamental grass seedheads (inflorescences for you plant geeks).
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
This is a good time to divide and replant perennials. Gently untangle their roots before re-planting. German bearded iris, Siberian iris, hostas, Shasta daisies, Asiatic lilies, and peonies will love more space to grow. Peonies should only be divided every 10 years of so, and then only if you have noticed a decline in their health or you want to “make more plants.”
Prune dead and dying foliage and stems and continue to eradicate weeds, especially before they go to seed. Ornamental grasses are especially beautiful in the low angled light of autumn and when they are covered with frost. The seed heads are a food source for small birds, too.
Stop pruning roses and don’t fertilize plants anymore. Pruning living stems can stimulate new growth, and you don’t want rose bushes pushing new tender branches now. They would be the first to go in an early frost.
Don’t forget now is the time to shop locally for fall planted spring blooming bulbs such as daffodils and tulips. Daffs can be planted almost anywhere, tulips and others need protection from bulb eating varmints.
I will seed a variety of lettuces and tender greens now, even amongst the rangy tomato plants and anywhere else I can find space. I have babied some “kalettes” along in the shade all summer. Time for them to grow up now, too.
Yours truly, and with gratitude for the lack of smoke this summer. — Mary Ann