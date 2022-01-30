CALDWELL—The Double Decker Hideaway bus transports guests to another world, without ever leaving its parking spot.
In its former life, the 1995 vintage bus was painted yellow and carried passengers along the highways and byways of England. Now it resides beside a farm field in Caldwell, less than a minute from the interstate, and offers a respite for travelers and staycationers alike.
Owned and operated by longtime Canyon County residents Dustin and Angie Mori, the bus is their second venture with a double decker from England, the first being the well-known red Double Decker Espresso bus, which makes frequent stops at parking lots all over the Treasure Valley.
“Three years ago we started the Espresso bus,” Angie Mori said. “That certainly helped launch the idea of a second bus when we got a lot of response from people. They said, ‘this would be an awesome RV.’ We thought, what if we could turn it into an Airbnb?”
She said they saw the potential for the “wow” factor of a double decker bus, first as a mobile coffee shop, and secondly as a vacation rental. With the help of a contact in Utah, they imported the second bus in 2020 and set about converting the bus into a guest retreat.
“I tend to be the driver of projects and my husband is the doer,” she said. “Early on I was getting stressed about all the things I didn’t know how to do. And he was like, hon, you have to trust that I will figure out how to do it after you figure out what to do, what the look is. It was a good partnership.”
Dustin Mori’s parents are permanent RVers, and parked on the property to help with the conversion, which included installing a bathroom, constructing cabinets and sewing curtains, among many other tasks. “My husband got his ability to do everything from his parents!” Angie Mori said of Dustin’s jack-of-all-trades skills.
With a vibe that one Airbnb reviewer described as “part Harry Potter, part Hobbit, and all fun” the bus reflects its country of origin. Angie Mori said that settling on the interior decorating was a challenge and initially she thought about going with a more contemporary and trendier feel.
“I had a friend who helped me nail down the décor, because that’s not my gifting,” she said. “She asked me, ‘do you want it to look old and appropriate to a bus?’ It was very helpful to have her help me think those things through.”
Eventually she settled on English pub for kitchen, eating and seating area on the lower level, and English cottage for the bedroom and sitting area upstairs. There’s a queen-sized bed in the master bedroom, with extra bedding for two people in the area the Moris refer to as “inspiration corner.”
Several of the Moris’ six children, all homeschooled, help out regularly as baristas on the Espresso bus and cleaning crew for the Double Decker Hideaway. Having their kids involved in the running of the buses, working together, has been an important aspect of having a family business for Dustin and Angie.
“They love it,” Angie Mori said of their kids, who range in age from 8 to 19. “The kids have learned the value of earning their own money. It’s been a very sweet part of the journey.”
On Oct. 8, 2021, the first guests stayed at Double Decker Hideaway. Since then, the Moris have achieved Super Host status with Airbnb, which is based on number of stays, positive reviews, response time and cancellations.
The bus has attracted guests from across the country, and also from right here in the Treasure Valley. And the Moris themselves have stayed as guests on their own bus.
“We felt so relieved when we stayed here,” Angie Mori shared. “We genuinely enjoyed it ourselves. We said, I think we did it! There was much relief when we felt like we got it the way we wanted it to feel without killing ourselves.”
Angie Mori said they have enjoyed interaction with guests, and reading their comments in the guest book has been a source of joy, including a poem one guest wrote about their experience.
“’Twas the night before the night before Christmas and all through the bus, not a creature was stirring especially not us,” Angie Mori read from the guest book. “Lo and behold in the dark of the night, the propane ran out and we had quite a fright. A strong young man ran like the flash, donning his shoes to bring us more gas.’” She stopped to laugh and explain. “Our son had to switch out a propane tank early in the morning for them.”
Angie Mori said that all their family business ventures, starting with a fine dining fondue restaurant in Nampa, to the coffee bus and now with the Double Decker Hideaway, have been motivated by a desire to help people make meaningful memories.
“It’s a genuine joy to get to share something special with other people,” she said. “We call it Hideaway, because I want people to feel like they can hideaway and have a quiet place to meaningfully connect with another person.”