It’s time to celebrate the legacy of the Boise Valley Square Dance Hall as it commemorates its 45th anniversary. Since 1978, this “cherished institution” has been a vibrant hub for square dancers, fostering a sense of community, connection, and shared joy. On Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. the hall will host “an unforgettable anniversary dance,” featuring nationally acclaimed caller Tony Oxendine and esteemed round dance cuers T.J. and Bruce Chadd, according to a press release about the event. Leading up to the anniversary dance, the Trails End Dance on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. will showcase “our own local caller Darin Keith and round dance cuers Margean and Roy Viken,” said the release.

Nestled amidst “the breathtaking beauty of Boise Valley,” the Square Dance Hall holds a special place in the hearts of square dancers across the region. It stands as a testament to the vision and determination of square dancers who embarked on a unique fundraising journey, which included the selling of a train car load of toilet paper, raffles, recycling, operating a restaurant at the Western Idaho Fairgrounds and more to raise the funds needed to build their dream hall. Today, the Boise Valley Square Dance Hall stands as “a proud testament to their unity, passion, and unwavering commitment,” said the release.

