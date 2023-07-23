...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Boise Valley Square Dance Hall is celebrating its 45th anniversary on Aug. 5.
It’s time to celebrate the legacy of the Boise Valley Square Dance Hall as it commemorates its 45th anniversary. Since 1978, this “cherished institution” has been a vibrant hub for square dancers, fostering a sense of community, connection, and shared joy. On Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. the hall will host “an unforgettable anniversary dance,” featuring nationally acclaimed caller Tony Oxendine and esteemed round dance cuers T.J. and Bruce Chadd, according to a press release about the event. Leading up to the anniversary dance, the Trails End Dance on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. will showcase “our own local caller Darin Keith and round dance cuers Margean and Roy Viken,” said the release.
Nestled amidst “the breathtaking beauty of Boise Valley,” the Square Dance Hall holds a special place in the hearts of square dancers across the region. It stands as a testament to the vision and determination of square dancers who embarked on a unique fundraising journey, which included the selling of a train car load of toilet paper, raffles, recycling, operating a restaurant at the Western Idaho Fairgrounds and more to raise the funds needed to build their dream hall. Today, the Boise Valley Square Dance Hall stands as “a proud testament to their unity, passion, and unwavering commitment,” said the release.
The anniversary dance celebrations “promise to be a feast for the senses and a celebration of the joy” that square dancing brings. On Aug. 4, the Trails End Dance will set the stage, featuring Keith, who will “delight dancers with his vibrant calls.” Round dance cuers Margean and Roy Viken will “guide dancers through the beauty and grace of round dancing, creating an enchanting atmosphere.”
Then, on Aug. 5, the hall will come alive with the sounds of square dancing as dancers from surrounding states and beyond gather to commemorate the 45th anniversary. National caller Oxendine, renowned for his “dynamic style and magnetic personality,” will lead the dance, “ensuring an evening filled with laughter, twirls, and cherished connections.” Round dance cuers T.J. and Bruce Chadd will guide dancers through the art of round dancing with grace and precision.
“The Boise Valley Square Dance Hall is more than just a building; it’s a testament to the power of dance and the strength of community,” said Keith, who is also a dedicated member of the hall. “Our anniversary dance is a celebration of the friendships, memories, and experiences that have blossomed within these walls. We invite both square dancers and curious spectators to join us in honoring this incredible milestone.”
For those who have yet to experience the magic of square dancing, admission to both the Trails End Dance and the anniversary dance will be free. This presents “a wonderful opportunity for friends, families, and community members to witness the energy and beauty of square dancing while celebrating this momentous occasion,” according to the release.