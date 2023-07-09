Support Local Journalism


My editor gave me a challenge: write an article about seafood.

At first, I was a little intimidated by the task because, as a former picky eater, seafood was the last thing that I brought into my life to complete my well-rounded appetite (and belly). My dad made a lot of tuna fish sandwiches when I was growing up and … the smell, the look, all of it just rubbed me and my senses the wrong way. So, when this pitch came across my email inbox, I thought of it as a fun opportunity to take on something that previously freaked me out and to focus on one particular aspect of seafood that has always given me the heebie jeebies: Oysters. I like to try new things around my birthday, and since I was trying them all in the same week I was turning 32, I felt the self-courage to really go for it.

