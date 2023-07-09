My editor gave me a challenge: write an article about seafood.
At first, I was a little intimidated by the task because, as a former picky eater, seafood was the last thing that I brought into my life to complete my well-rounded appetite (and belly). My dad made a lot of tuna fish sandwiches when I was growing up and … the smell, the look, all of it just rubbed me and my senses the wrong way. So, when this pitch came across my email inbox, I thought of it as a fun opportunity to take on something that previously freaked me out and to focus on one particular aspect of seafood that has always given me the heebie jeebies: Oysters. I like to try new things around my birthday, and since I was trying them all in the same week I was turning 32, I felt the self-courage to really go for it.
I asked friends to join me, and if they didn’t or couldn’t, I asked them to find me their friends who liked oysters to join me. I wanted to be with true enthusiasts for this mission not just to cheer me on and peer pressure me to slurp the gooey little rock animals down, but to also help put me at ease and to educate me on how this should be done properly so I could best enjoy the experience. I was lucky enough to find friends and good strangers who were friends of friends to join me in this endeavor and who showed me the ropes at all the places I tried oysters around Boise.
I took suggestions on where to go and narrowed my outings to four: Anthony’s Oyster Bar, the Water Bear Bar, Little Pearl and The Owyhee Tavern.
Anthony’s Oyster BarAnthony’s was the first stop in my voyage. I met up with three strangers who were friends of good friends of mine. Kerlee, a true oyster connoisseur, had been written about in a local newspaper when she was just a toddler and had been deemed “the youngest fan of oysters in Boise.” She was the perfect person to teach me how to do this right. We tried three different kinds of oysters that they had flown in fresh that day: Totten Inlet’s, Anthony’s Select, and Kumamoto. We also tried the the Leche De Tigre (Spanish for Tiger’s Blood) oyster shooter which was a shot of smokey Mezcal with a touch of hot sauce and the meat of the oyster in the bottom of the glass. I love Mezcal, but the combination of textures between the oyster and the liquids was, frankly, a lot. My company enjoyed the shot, but I would have been fine with the Mezcal on its own. The standard oysters were served with various mignonettes which are very flavorful infused vinegar sauces that go over the oysters before you “throw them back.” Anthony’s prepared huckleberry, jalapeno, and cucumber mignonettes and also provided fresh lemon slices as well as the classic cocktail sauce and horseradish as options to accompany your oysters. I tried a little of each. With the Anthony’s Select, which is their house select oyster curated especially for them, I tried the horseradish and cocktail sauce. The Select was briny and salty on its own. It had a strong ocean flavor, and the pungency of the horseradish, and the sweetness of the cocktail sauce was a nice and easy balance that rounded it out well to make even a skeptical beginner like me think, “alright, that wasn’t that bad.” Next I tried the Kumomoto Oysters from Washington state. I was told they were known for their sweetness and brightness so I thought pairing them with the cucumber and jalapeno mignonettes would be a nice contrast to their natural flavor. This one had no briny flavor at all, and the vinegar and cucumber and slight spice of the jalapeno really gave the oyster such a vibrant, tangy, and fruity essence. I enjoyed this one the most. The last oysters we tired there were the Totten Inlet’s which were smaller and I was told had “a creamy flavor.” I didn’t love this one, mostly because I felt like I was sort of chewing it and that wasn’t a great sensation. I paired this one with the huckleberry mignonette, which on its own had a lovely flavor. I didn’t sense much of a flavor in this oyster at all, it was very subtle and neutral. The texture, however, was denser than the others.
The Water Bear BarThe next place I tried was The Water Bear for a quick oyster shooter and a cocktail with a friend who also was a true enthusiast. The shooter there was, honestly, elegant. It was served in a champagne flute, and the oyster meat was accompanied with a dash of Prosecco and shaved shallot. The sweetness of the Prosecco and strength of the oniony flavor of the shallot mixed with the saltiness of the oyster paired well. (But feeling a chunk of the oyster suddenly tickling your pallet is something that for me, I think, will be forever unsettling.) I accompanied the oyster shooter with the Psychic City cocktail which consists of vodka, tequila, lime, cinnamon, and grapefruit, and was the perfect refreshing palate cleanser to the intense flavor of the shooter.
Little PearlI then went to the Little Pearl in the heart of Eighth street in downtown Boise. This place is known for their oysters, it’s their specialty, and they have quite a selection of both East and West Coast varieties to choose from. I asked our wonderful server for one oyster from each coast and to surprise me with which ones she picked. She brought out one from Massachusetts, a Beach Plum, and one from Washington, a Deer Creek. The Beach Plum was far smaller in size and had a much stronger ocean taste, salty and briny, and the opposite was true about the Deer Creek. The Deer Creek was significantly larger and had a lot more mellow taste and was almost rich and savory. It proved yet again the old truism, West Coast = Best Coast. Our people and our oysters are just not as salty out here. Little Pearl offered two mignonettes, a red wine mignonette which I used on the Beach Plum and a white wine cucumber which I used on the more neutral Little Pearl. I enjoyed these two the most. The contrast between the two, the distinctly different experiences, and the vastly different sizes made for a fun and enjoyable experience for this newbie. I washed it down with a lovely cocktail of smokey Mezcal and Aperol; it was sweet and refreshing and very well balanced.
The Owyhee TavernThe last of the four places I tried out was the Owyhee Tavern for their happy hour where their oysters and other various seafood dishes are up to half off and the cocktails are always a good deal. I wanted to try something different here so instead of getting the oysters raw I got them cooked, Rockefeller style. I am not sure what kind of oysters I was served but they were humongous compared to the others I had tried. Oysters Rockefeller, I learned, means that the oysters are accompanied with a basil pesto and a mix of Parmesan and cheddar cheese and put under a broiler until it’s all melted and served bubbling hot. I was excited, because as a good Idahoan, anything covered in hot cheese you know is going to be a real treat. The oysters came out and they looked great! We tried them and, while the cheese and pesto were nice, the oyster was so huge you couldn’t help but chew it all together. The texture of the oyster was just a bit too slimy and gummy for my liking; however, my friend Meghan really loved it. Different strokes for different folks. We also got the Salmon Burger and the Ahi Tuna Wonton Tacos from the happy hour menu which were lovely. The Salmon Burger comes as a filet perfectly cooked at a medium with a garlic aioli, thin sliced cucumber, and greens on a soft bun. It’s a great, flavorful, light sandwich that still fills you up. The tacos are served in a crispy wonton shell with shredded lettuce and an avocado dressing and fresh slightly seared ahi tuna. They’re wonderfully salty and refreshing all at the same time. They’re a great starter or light meal if you’re not looking for anything too large; they serve three to and order. I washed it all down with their Shoot the Breeze cocktail which is nectarine 44 North Vodka, honey simple syrup and lemon juice, garnished with Rosemary. It’s my favorite drink on their happy hour menu and perfect for summer, very refreshing.
In all, I had enough oysters to last me a year … maybe more. I am proud of myself for jumping in the deep end on a new food venture and finding new friends to boot. I would go back to all of these places in heartbeat. The service, the knowledge, and the care they take in their food was admirable. I hope this might inspire you all to take a chance on a food that may have given you some pause to do so — you never know what — and who — you might end up liking from the experience!