Dia de Muertos, the day of the dead, is a two-day festival that celebrates the deaths of those loved ones who have gone on before us. People honor their loved ones by making altars, putting their photos on colorful banners and reflecting in a joyous manner on their lives. It takes place on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 every year. Rooted in Mexico, it has now become a traditional holiday in many countries, including the U.S. This year in Boise, there is a big celebration planned at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place. It is the fifth year that JUMP has hosted Dia de Muertos activities, said JUMP Community Engagement Director Kathy O’Neill. “We opened in 2015. It was one of our first events we held here,” she said.
All of the activities and events are “free to the community,” O’Neill said, and because of the pandemic, all will be held outdoors in JUMP’s park or will be virtual and available online.
“The more I learn about this cherished holiday the more I truly appreciate the meaning behind it,” said O’Neill. “I think it’s especially important this year in light of where the world is due to COVID that people have an opportunity to learn about this holiday and honor their loved ones who meant so much.”
O’Neill said there will be nine altars that will be set up in the JUMP lobby windows so people can see them from the park. One is being made by the children at Whittier Elementary School, another by Foothill School kids and the Mexico Consulate of Boise is also creating one. “And of course there will be one for J.R. Simplot,” said O’Neill.
The park will be festooned with traditional Dia de Muertos papel picado (perforated, colorful paper), mariachi music will be piped in, banners and billboards with educational messages about the holiday will pepper the grounds, and lampposts and stairways will be wrapped with black and white banners featuring about 200 photos of loved ones in the community who have died.
“My husband’s aunt passed away a month ago and we of course couldn’t go to a funeral,” said O’Neill. “She’ll be honored on one of the banners.”
As O’Neill and two other JUMP employees were unfurling some of the photo banners in preparation of hanging them for the event, she said they all became emotional when seeing their own loved ones now gone. “There’s my grandpa,” said Jorge Campos. The moment sparked some tears and memories while they each took time to tell stories the photos — and the people they represented — evoked. “People telling stories … it really connects people,” said O’Neill. She said that seeing a photo of a deceased loved one that way — “it’s kind of a powerful experience.”
The display will be available for viewing until mid November in order to “help our community celebrate and remember their loved ones … of those who meant so much and touched more hearts than we’ll ever know,” said the website.
In addition to the park displays, there will be an online panel discussion — “Altar Symbolism | El Simbolismo de un Altar” — on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Featured panel speakers will include: Rev. Jesús Camacho, parochial vicar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise; Raquel Arenz, professor of Spanish and bilingual education at the College of Southern Idaho; Ceci Ridhardson, exhibiting photographer and owner of Ceci Richardson Photography; and Fonda Portales, university art curator and collections manager for Boise State University. There is a Zoom link on the website to watch the panel discussion, which has already been viewed more than 1,000 times said O’Neill, “and teachers have been asking for the link.”
On Nov. 1 and 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., you can munch on the traditional Pan de Muerto, sweet “bread of the dead,” and hot cocoa while checking out the altars and photos in the park. There will also be Dia de Muertos performances — recorded previously — playing on the giant “JUMPotron” screen. Performances include those by: St. Mary’s Catholic School Dancers, Kelli Brown, Norma Pintar, Ana Maria Schachtell, Monteen-Alyse Ebert, Oyamel Folkloric Dancers, and international Mexican singer Omar Arreola, who now lives in Nampa. Arreola is accompanied by Mariachi Alma de México.
The outdoor activities in the park and the dayslong celebration are firsts for the event that was previously held only for one day in JUMP’s indoor event space, which is now closed due to COVID-19. O’Neill said it was a little more work to pull off this year’s expanded celebration, but she thinks it’s a silver lining situation. “I think it will be something we’ll now continue each year.”
In light of COVID-19 and ensuing health and safety restrictions, O’Neill is hoping for a crowd, but one that is measured out over space and time. “Maybe a couple hundred spread out each day,” she said. “We’re treading on new territory here. It’s a fine line. We want people to come down … but not in droves.”
For more information visit the website: jumpboise.org.