“Dear Evan Hansen” was a smash hit on Broadway, winning six Tony Awards in 2015, including the prize for Best Musical and making its leading man, Ben Platt, into a bonafide Broadway star.
Still, it was a little surprising when it was announced that the show would be turned into a full-blown movie, and not just a professional taping of the production as was the case with “Hamilton” or “Come From Away.” That’s because “Dear Evan Hansen” is such a messy show that relies heavily on audience forgiveness for many of its elements. The central character in unsympathetic, the lie that animates the story is unlikely, and the ending has always been problematic.
Despite all of this, “Dear Evan Hansen” was, and continues to be a hit because of the glorious music from composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. This is the score that every high school drama kid has been singing these past seven years.
Who am I trying to kid? This middle-aged critic was singing the songs right along with the kids.
None of that happens without the undeniable vocal talent of Ben Platt in the starring role. It makes perfect sense that the film’s producers would want to invite him back to do the movie. The problem is that while he could pass for a teenager up on a Broadway stage, now, it’s easily apparent that this character is way too old to still be in high school. What’s more, the creepy hairdo, slouching mannerisms and broad tics that worked so well on stage come across as caricature in the movie.
The songs still sound wonderful, but the central performance is jarring enough at times that it makes you forget about the music.
And then there’s that story. Evan is an autistic teen suffering from social anxiety. His therapist advises him to write motivational letters to himself each day, which is all well and good until a classmate named Connor (Colton Ryan) takes one of the letters before committing suicide. Connor’s parents (Amy Adams and Danny Pino) find the letter and assume that their son and Evan were friends. Evan doesn’t correct their assumption. He starts fabricating stories to win their affection. He quickly finds himself overwhelmed by the deception as his classmates use the letter to launch a social media cause.
There have been some changes to the “Dear Evan Hansen” story as it moved from stage to screen. Four songs have been cut and characters have been added or had their roles expanded. Most notably, the film has added some moments of atonement that make Evan’s actions a little more relatable. I’m not sure that this coda actually works, but give the filmmakers credit for trying to bring the film’s story into line with contemporary values.
“Dear Evan Hansen” gets credit for dealing with the tricky issues of teen anxiety and the pressure put on them through social media. The story may be messy, but that true of teenage life in general. The problem for me comes with the audience’s relation to the material. Many of the issues are forgivable with the distance of a Broadway stage, but it feels distasteful when the cameras move in tight.
The music is still great, and I liked several of the performances, but I can’t escape the conclusion that this great stage show only makes for a mediocre movie.