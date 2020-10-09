The Treefort people have done it again. Along with other local arts groups, they've put together a heady concoction, a brew of nearly indescribable visual pleasures to take in.
It's like a Treefort extravaganza but instead of a music fest, this is more like an art fest. From Tuesday through Sunday, you can experience artists' interpretations of our current pandemic by walking up to art on the Boise Greenbelt, strolling past art displayed in shop windows in downtown Boise, going to dance performances, both in-person and virtual, and through a myriad of other art projects, podcasts and experiences.
More than two dozen local artists will debut projects that explore, document, and/or reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic during "Creation in the Time of Change: A CCC Fund Preview." The multiday showcase is set for Tuesday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 18, and features local creators commissioned by the COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund earlier this year, according to a press release. The event is a preview of a full showcase coming in spring 2021, which will include all 69 CCC awardees.
The upcoming weeklong fall preview includes in-person events, installations and virtual events. The CCC Fund was created to support the local creative community and capture creative expressions during the pandemic. In the spring of 2020, 69 local creators were awarded a $1,000 commission to create a work that explores, documents, and/or reflects on personal experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing, changes in social patterns, health concerns, job instability and other impacts.
The CCC Fund was organized by Treefort Music Fest, The Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, and the Boise City Department of Arts & History, and supported by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Extra Mile Arena, and the community at large.
The participating artists, schedule and map of events are online: at treefortmusicfest.com/ccc.