Mr. Rogers once said, “At many times throughout their lives, children will feel the world has turned topsy-turvy. It’s not the ever-present smile that will help them feel secure. It’s knowing that love can hold many feelings, including sadness, and that they can count on the people they love to be with them until the world turns right side up again.”
Our world has been topsy-turvy for more than a year now. As vaccines start to help turn things right side up, we cautiously look forward with hope and joy to removing our masks, gathering in groups, and being able to hug one another. Kids are starting to return to in-person schooling. Travel is opening back up. COVID anniversaries are being commemorated.
As we remember the last year, mourn our losses, and yearn for everything to go back to “normal,” we must also hold space for the sadness and grief that co-exist within our hope and joy. We must extend grace to each other because we are not all recovering from this global trauma in the same way or at the same pace.
During the height of the pandemic, author and playwright Damian Barr tweeted, “We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm. Some are on super-yachts. Some have just the one oar.”
This really spoke to me, and to take it a step further, some boats were more battered than others in the COVID storm. Some boats were merely tossed around in the waves, and others were smashed apart. Your personal recovery and rebuilding after this pandemic will be influenced by how severely your boat was damaged. As a community our collective recovery will be influenced by every individual’s recovery, which makes this a very complicated process.
The Institute for Collective Trauma and Growth created a graphic that visually represents the phases of collective trauma response and recovery for communities. When you look at the graphic, you can probably identify where you see yourself in the process of your own recovery at this specific moment in time. But if you look at the graphic tomorrow, you may feel that you are in a totally different spot. You may feel that you are two steps ahead, or three steps back. That’s okay.
This graphic is not a picture of linear progression. It is a snapshot in time that helps us to understand how we are feeling at a specific moment and possibly what we might expect. Like grief, trauma recovery doesn’t come in distinct phases.
There are ups and downs and you will revisit the same emotions unexpectedly multiple times. Look at the graph and think about where your dot lands today. Now think about a series of graphs with dots that depict your experience and recovery over the course of a month. Now add a series of graphs with dots depicting your friends’ and family members’ recovery over time. Add multiple graphs with more dots depicting the recovery of co-workers and strangers in the community. Sound confusing? Well, that’s because it is.
The boats in Damian Barr’s quote represent how well equipped we are to weather a COVID-like storm. His original intention was to comment on inequities in societal wealth: the “have’s” vs. “have-not’s.” On a larger scale, it also speaks to our individual coping skills and differences in our emotional, physical, and financial resiliency. Our coping skills and resiliencies inform our perception of our personal COVID experience, but coronavirus did not discriminate. There were people in super-yachts who became ill and died, and there were people floating around with just one oar who survived.
No one just sailed through with sunny skies. Because we all experienced something, and we were all affected differently, it may be extremely difficult to empathize with other people’s COVID experience. Just keep in mind that their experience, no matter how different from yours, is still valid. Their unique experience of the same pandemic is due to how different their boat is from yours.
Remember although trauma happens quickly, recovery is a slow process. As we rebuild after this global trauma, let’s extend grace to one another. Let’s try to remember that the storm wasn’t easy for anyone, and neither is the aftermath.
It’s not a competition about who “did Corona” better or worse. It was an unprecedented global event that created personal and communal difficulties, and the recovery will be smoother if we share the love Mr. Rogers referenced above.
So, slide that mask up over your nose, apply some hand sanitizer, and extend a helping hand. Think about what gave you comfort over the last year. Think about how you coped. If you’re happy with your coping skills, then stick with them. If you felt like you didn’t cope well, then make some changes. Either way you’re allowed to keep binging Netflix. You’re allowed to keep feeding your sourdough-start. You’re allowed to sit with your glass of wine (in moderation) and stare at a wall while your kids yell at their Chromebooks. You’re allowed to keep talking to your therapist. If you joined the cult of Peloton, you’re allowed to keep pedaling with your disproportionately muscular legs. I won’t judge. Whatever keeps your boat floating is helping your recovery.
Don’t worry if you have ups and downs. They’re normal. Don’t worry if you get suddenly overrun with emotion. It’s normal. Don’t worry if you get angry or sad for no apparent reason. That’s normal too. Our bodies and minds hold onto anniversaries of significant events, especially tragic ones, even when we are not consciously aware. There are so many subtle triggers that get overlooked everyday: a news report about a COVID anniversary event, a song that you heard at the height of the COVID panic, an aroma that reminds you of someone who passed away due to COVID. Even when it’s not in the forefront of your mind, your body remembers and will react with an unexpected physical or emotional response. Try to be aware. Try to give yourself a break. Try to help others, but also try to accept help.
We’re all grieving, we’re all recovering, we’re all in the aftermath of the same storm, but some have more work to do to shore up our boats. We can help each other with some of the external repairs, but internal repairs often need to be addressed more privately. Regardless, a kind word, a pat on the back, and a (socially distanced) hug will go a long way.