An Idaho Press exclusiveNow airing on PBS, “The Great American Recipe” boasts a local woman, Nikki Tomaino-Allemand, originally from Seattle who calls Boise home. She is one of 10 amateur chefs who went through a gauntlet of pre-production tests to show off her family recipes in the reality series that airs Fridays, running from June 24 through Aug.12.
The series was filmed outside Richmond, Virginia, at The Barns at Mattaponi Springs. But how Tomaino-Allemand got to the series is a show in itself. She said: “It’s a wild story. Boise is such a small world. When I moved here, I just fell in love with the community. I love Idaho, and my husband’s from here. … My friend tipped me to this opportunity while driving to Bend, Oregon, with my family for my son’s lacrosse tournament. When we were out of the dead cell zone pocket, she finally reached me and said, ‘Hey, I was looking at doing this particular cooking show. But I can’t be gone that long. I think you’d be perfect for it. Are you interested?’ I wanted to know more. … So she passed my number to producers, and that’s how it started last summer. As soon as they called, I thought we had a great rapport, and they said I matched what they were looking for … .”
Representing a variety of ethnicities and regional flair, these chefs are under the clock to turn out their unique culinary styles and winning recipes. “Today” Food and Lifestyle Contributor Alejandra Ramos is joined by judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot who each bring their humor, professional insight and culinary expertise to guide the aspiring contestants.
The judges were essential to Tomaino-Allemand’s entire experience in that they offered her and others much more than just critique. “Where do you even start? Alejandra Ramos is just absolutely fantastic,” said Tomaino-Allemand. “She brings the spice with just this bubbly personality, but also she could be pretty hard like, ‘Not tasting it … .’
“Tiffany poured into us; she was phenomenal,” said Tomaino-Allemand. “One night, she sat out with us for a half hour just answering questions and going through hardships and what it took to get to where she is today. It was so inspiring. … She had a teaching approach like if she tasted something of yours, you’d say, ‘well, what do you think?’ And she’d say, ‘well, what do you taste?’ She wouldn’t just give you the answer. I loved that about her.
“Leah, I loved her and probably resonated most with her as she did her culinary school in Italy, but she has that Asian fusion background, and I love Southeast Asian food, too, and I infuse that all the time in my recipes. She was willing to stop what we were doing to say, ‘cut it like this next time. And you’ll get the most out of it,’ or, ‘when I was doing this, I felt like maybe lemon brought a better flavor out of it, but that’s for you to decide’ — giving you some hint, but at the same time, not fully leading either.
“And Graham,” said Tomaino-Allemand, “his skills were great. His dad jokes were hilarious, but that aside, he was good at being complimentary and leading with how to step up your game just a little bit further.”
Tomaino-Allemand had asked the chef judges if they knew what they were in for. “I asked them, ‘when you signed onto this, did you think you’d be eating Spaghetti-Os?’ But they were just so complimentary and said they had no idea the caliber our group was capable of, and I think we far exceeded their expectations.”
The chefs in the series hail from different states, influenced by their family heritages, like Tomaino-Allemand, who is of Italian descent. In her group are Syrian, Hungarian, Vietnamese, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Filipino, and Soul food cooks. They aim to make the cut, preparing signature dishes each round, and hoping to see the next day without the dread cut.
In each episode, the contestants will prepare two of their winning signature dishes as they compete to win “The Great American Recipe.” One Providence, Rhode Island-based peer contestant, Dan Rinaldi, whose family hails from the same Calabrian [Italy] province, bonded with Tomaino-Allemand. She even prepared an Italian version of baccalà (a traditional Italian dish of salted cod) that he had never tried.
“Dan Rinaldi and I are very close to this day. I love him to death,” said Tomaino-Allemand. “He had never had baccalà, and he’s old-school Italian. As my family moved west [from New Jersey], we infused the seafood with a few more Pacific Northwest ingredients to make things a little different.”
This new eight-episode cooking competition exalts the history and personal connections we have within our families, emphasizing “the knockout dish” the chefs feel represents what they are all about — even highlighting regional multiculturalism that can make American food some of the most inventive and best tasting in the world. Tomaino-Allemand shared that when it comes to food, everyone has a favorite dish, a special memory, or a unique story.
When she arrived in Boise, she felt like a fish out of water and spoke about how the seafood scene has changed dramatically here in the last 10 years. “I will be honest with you,” said Tomaino-Allemand, “I moved to Boise after growing up in Seattle, with the Sound and Pike’s Place market. That was a thing of pride, which was part of my identity I didn’t realize I lost until I came here. When I first moved here, I did feel pretty landlocked. What do we do now? We do a ‘Feast of the Seven Fishes’ for Christmas Eve, and my dad would fly in with fish.”
Now, she says, there are more options and “it’s not just basic tilapia anymore.” Good seafood is coming in “and it’s all fresh. I love that the restaurant market and fresh seafood genre have popped up in the last few years. Anthony’s restaurant has come here. The oyster game has upped its profile, which has been fabulous and what Boise needs to compete with other cities.”
Individual episodes of the cooking competition boast personal background stories on each chef and the inspiration behind a contestant’s favorite recipes before the competition wraps it up with a group of finalists preparing an entire meal for the judges. The winner will earn the cover of the resulting “The Great American Recipe Cookbook,” which will include recipes from all of the contestants,host and judges featured on the show.
Tomaino-Allemand said taping the show had its challenges and she felt accompanying stress. “There’s the imposter syndrome that happens,” she said. “And you have to take a step back and remind yourself: I was (in the) top 10 out of hundreds of thousands of people who applied for this. The other contestants were just so phenomenal in lifting each one up. … Some days were 12 and 17 hours long and the next day you must come back just as strong. Your dish doesn’t care how tired you are. Or the judges. They want an impeccable dish put before them. And so there were some pretty long days, but you become close with the other contestants and the production staff.”
As for her Idaho home, Tomaino-Allemand has found a niche in catering — it’s called Eazy Peazy Kitchen, @eazypeazykitchen on Facebook — with an eye on farm-to-table ingredients, including from her own family’s prodigious farm in the foothills. “I have a meal prep delivery business that caters to the mom or dad trying to do it all. And my prep helps get food on the table fast with the meals we deliver each week. We concentrate on healthy fresh veggies and clean eating.” As for her favorite Idaho vegetable staples? “The potato and the onion,” she said. “You can make glorious things with them.”
The Great American Recipe is an hour-long show which airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET from June 24 through Aug. 12 across PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app — please check your local listings.