Kaitlyn Parvin and Nicholas Harlow were married on June 25 at a private residence on the Boise Bench by Officiant JoAnne Creamer.

The bride’s parents are: Ron Parvin and Teter Kapan. Sandra Harlow is the mother of the groom.

The Maid of Honor was Amoreena Kapan — Parvin. Bridesmaids were: Sarah Penewit and Emily Ammons.

Best Man was Tony Herrera and Rico Herrera was Groomsman.

