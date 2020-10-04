Wanda (Claussen) Allington was born 12:05 a.m. Oct. 13, 1930 in Caldwell, and since has lived her whole life there, raising two children — Gary of Caldwell and Gregg (Mary) of Caldwell — and working 27 years for the Vallivue School District #139. Now celebrating her 90th birthday, Wanda’s family invites you to attend an open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Join us in the backyard of 809 W. Oxford Way in Caldwell for a brief visit and photo opportunity. The family is asking for masks to be worn and social distancing. No gifts please. Cards are welcome if unable to attend.
