I’m in quarantine. Someone with whom I was in contact came down with the COVID.
I was informed through a mutual acquaintance, also exposed, on Monday, via phone call.
It’s funny (not ha-ha) how everything suddenly went away. I mean, I was on the phone with my friend who was giving me the sparse details (not sure where or when our Patient Zero contracted the virus, symptoms included headache, fever, chills), but I was somewhere else, his voice fading as my inner voice screamed: EXPOSED! YOU’VE BEEN EXPOSED!
As I write this column, I’m now on Day 7 of my 14 days. So far, no solid symptoms, but every sniffle, throat tickle, fleeting headache (I’ve had two), sneeze and cough stops me cold and I pause, analyzing, checking in with myself. I keep a really smelly sachet at the ready and sniff the heavy cloying perfume with relish 20 times a day.
Right after I received ‘the phone call,’ I made a few of my own. First, to alert my family so they could make arrangements to stay elsewhere for a couple of weeks. God knows, the last thing I want to do is be a spreader. After I contacted everyone with whom I had been in contact (and thank goodness I have been ordering grocery delivery for about a month now, so no foul there), I called my doctor’s office and was immediately sent to their COVID-19 hotline. I’m telling you, with each step, my stress mounted.
The nurse on the other end of the line was gentle but thorough. What was the extent of my interaction with the patient? (Just in passing.) How close were we? (Between 1 and 5 feet.) Wearing masks? Both of us? (Mostly yes, but some times no.) How long had we been in the same room? (At the most, about 5 to 10 minutes.) How large was the room? (About 10-by-10-feet.) When was the last time we had been in contact? (This one was tricky because at that time, we had been in direct contact the previous Monday. But, my friend, who had been in much closer contact and for longer and more often, had come to my house for Thanksgiving. So, I had to count that as my last contact point.)
After we went through all the questions, I asked if I should get tested. The nurse said not unless I began exhibiting symptoms. This is a funny (again, not ha-ha) virus in that you can test negative one day, positive the next, after the viral load reaches a certain level. That means, while I need to quarantine for 14 days, I may or may not need to get a test, depending on whether or not I develop symptoms.
Whew! After that sobering conversation, I next had a very similar one with my HR rep.
Since then, I’ve tried to keep all of this COVID-19 stress and worry in the background and for the most part, it stays there, kind of a white noise. But also, since I am really on my own, isolated with only my little old lady dog, Puppet, I’ve had a lot of conversations … with myself.
For while I feel fine right now at this very moment, I know that could all change in a heartbeat. Literally. And I’m not afraid to admit it — I’m scared. I am in “that group” that has been deemed most vulnerable to the disease. I have fanatically doom-scrolled since even before March, back in January when I first heard that there was a contagious virus in China and the army there had built a hospital from the ground up in a week — because they were running out of hospital beds. I have wept over the warning videos posted on social media from Italy, the videos posted by exhausted nurses and doctors exasperated with the public’s lack of care (WEAR A MASK!) while they intubate and comatize the seriously ill and tuck countless others in body bags.
I don’t want to get this disease, I readily admit I’m terrified of it. But I REALLY don’t want to die from it. I don’t want to go from here in my house to a hospital bed to my grave, not able to ever see my loved ones again.
You may think, oh, pu-leeze, you are exaggerating, most people pull through with minor symptoms and go on their merry way. “It’s like the flu,” you may think.
I say, tell that to the more than 274,000 in the U.S. who have succumbed, the more than 1.5 million worldwide. In Idaho, more than 1,000.
It’s true, 98% of Americans who’ve caught COVID have recovered — but, the thing is … you don’t know if you’ll survive until you do.
I want to be around to see how my family morphs and grows. I want to hear about their ups and downs, watch as my grandchildren move from diapers to driving, first steps to homecoming dances, kindergarten to college. Will they be doctors? Lawyers? Teachers? … Journalists?
I want to finish some of the things I’ve started: my book (it’s a combination autobiography/memoir/recipe book) and also my own college degree. I’ve been working on that off and on, taking one or two classes a semester. It would be a really nice feeling to be able to walk across that stage, following in my children’s footsteps for a change.
The reason I am telling you all of this is that I’ m not only scared for me in a way that I haven’t been since the pandemic began … I am scared for all of us.
Look, we have a light at the end of the tunnel coming in a matter of weeks. We just need to get through these “dark winter weeks” and make it to when we can all begin to get a vaccine.
I will be ready to roll up my sleeve at the first opportunity, as I hope all of us will.
And I think we will. Because I can tell you, the survival instinct is strong. I have never had to test it before. And I hope, as I knock on wood, cross fingers … and wait out my time in quarantine … that I will not have to test it again for a long time.
Or at least until I can see my grandkids go to their prom.