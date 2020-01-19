This is a case of “like mother, like daughter.”
Toni Goodman is the 18-year-old daughter of Honey Goodman, who is administrator and COO of Treasure Valley Hospice in Nampa and is also active in — and past president of — the Rotary Club of Nampa. Honey Goodman is well known in the community — so well known, said her daughter, Toni, that “we can’t go anywhere without people stopping and talking to her. Walmart is the worst — I won’t go to Walmart anymore with my mom,” she said, laughing.
All humor aside, Toni beams with pride when talking about her mom and credits her mom with showing her, by example, the rewards of living a giving life. Honey Goodman’s association with Rotary paved the way for Toni Goodman to become first a member and then president of Skyview High School’s Interact Club, the high school version of the international service club.
Interact was a way for the Nampa high school’s students to give back to their community in a number of service projects. It added to Toni’s foundation of going above and beyond to help others, it cemented the intrinsic value of paying it forward. It was when she saw first hand how reaching out and giving someone a coat or a hot meal could make a real difference in someone’s life.
She remembers serving food at The Salvation Army — and found her giving niche through an edifying moment.
“The reason I fell in love with the organization was because I met some homeless teenagers there and I had actually with my own eyes seen the impact they made on these homeless people,” Toni Goodman said.
“There was one girl who stood out to me, a pregnant teenager ... just how genuinely grateful she was for everything they did for her. She was the first person that got me started and made me want to help people and do more community service projects,” she said.
Today, Toni Goodman is out of high school and into real estate. After working part-time during her senior year for Zach Chittenden at Epic Realty, Toni decided to make it a career. She attended real estate school and became a licensed real estate agent, again working at Epic Realty.
Chittenden said he is proud to work with her. “ … She loves real estate and, more importantly, she loves people. She has a generous heart and wants to give back to the community in which she was raised.”
And, keeping her promise to continue to help others, Toni Goodman has pledged 10% of her commission sales to be donated to The Salvation Army Community Family Shelter until her next birthday. So far, that’s amounted to about $750.
“I am just starting my career,” she said, “and I am excited that I will be making a difference in the lives of those that are purchasing a home and in making an impact on the lives of those that do not have a place that they call home.”
Capt. Ricky Scruggs, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Nampa, said it was a noble thing to do.
“If all of our young people had Toni’s heart and drive,” he said, “our future would look pretty good.”