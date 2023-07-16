Support Local Journalism


On a ThinkWood! walking tour with members of the Society of Environmental Journalists in downtown Boise recently, our group stopped at The Warehouse Food Hall and Mother Earth Brewing to learn about the benefits of using local Idaho wood for building products at a large and small scale.

At The Warehouse Food Hall, tour members marveled at a magnificent 77-foot circular bar at the Camp Cocktail Bar inside — hand-crafted by local artisan Tom Charters from a tall, silver maple tree that was being removed from a residential property on Warm Springs Avenue. Charters had saved the tree from the wood-chipper by driving around town, eyeing the skyline for tree service cranes.

Steve Stuebner is a local writer who specializes in natural resources and conservation topics.

