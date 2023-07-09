Blues Traveler jpg.jpg

Blues Traveler plays on the same bill with Big Head Todd and the Monsters in the Blue Monsters Tour at Idaho Botanical Garden’s Outlaw Field at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Tickets are $49.50 at:

idahobotanicalgarden.org

.

 Courtesy Blues Traveler

There’s a reason Blues Traveler has stayed together for 36 years and counting.

It goes back to Princeton, N.J. where harmonica player and singer John Popper, guitarist Chan Kinchla and bassist Bobby Sheehan got together to jam in the basement of drummer Brendan Hill’s parents’ house.

