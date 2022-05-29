NAMPA—The Coffee Club at Lone Star Middle School has been serving up hot drinks and sweet treats to teachers, along with a generous helping of real-world life skills for the students who run it.
As students arrived at special education teacher Cindy Snyder’s classroom on a recent Friday morning, they were ready for what would be their last Coffee Club for the school year. A row of black aprons emblazoned with green “Lone Star Coffee Club” logos hung from pegs in the classroom kitchen, the scent of coffee brewing heavy in the air.
An eighth grader came in and donned his apron, ready to be one of three students on barista duty. The rest of the class had other Coffee Club jobs that week, from helping take orders and buying supplies, to baking the baked goods and delivering the orders to teachers.
Snyder, originally from Pennsylvania and a Penn State graduate, came to Idaho through the Teach for America program, which places college graduates in hard-to-fill teaching positions around the country. She did two years with Teach for America and stayed on for two more.
She said she heard about a student-led coffee shop at Columbia High School and brought the idea to her administration. “I told them I think this would be really awesome for our classroom,” she shared. “I thought this was something our students can do, and it would really benefit them and our staff to have their interactions each week. And they were all on board.”
The Coffee Club started in fall of 2019 and they were just getting the bugs worked out when school shut down in spring of 2020 because of the pandemic. The following school year was a mix of remote and in-person learning and didn’t lend itself to restarting the Coffee Club, so it wasn’t until the beginning of this school year that the students were able to start offering coffee and tea again to teachers.
Snyder and the paraprofessionals who work with her teach their students all the steps and guide them through the process, but the kids do the work. They take orders from teachers on Monday, shop for supplies on Wednesday, do the baking on Thursday and make and deliver drinks on Friday.
“Every week we let them pick the jobs they do,” Snyder said. “It’s good for the students to see what it’s like on this side of a business.”
Snyder’s classroom is an extended resource room where she teaches math, reading and writing to sixth through eighth grade students. She said there’s a heavy emphasis on life skills, and the Coffee Club plays into that.
“I want them to be exposed to what it might be like to have a job one day in a restaurant or something that’s customer service related,” she said. “Part of it is learning the specific skills, like how to clean a kitchen, how to sanitize, how to preheat an oven.”
Before the three baristas get to work, Snyder guides them through handwashing. Then they take their places at tables stocked with creamers, sugars, tea bags, hot water and a large coffee maker.
As one student poured hazelnut creamer into a cup, it came out fast and some spilled. “Oops,” the student said.
“That’s part of being in a job in a restaurant or coffee shop, sometimes there are spills,” she tells the student as together they wipe up the spill. “Remember it comes out fast so go slow. Good job.”
The rewards of the student-led business extend beyond the practical skills they learn.
“A lot of students realize where their strengths lie,” Snyder said. “And they think about some potential jobs they can set goals for one day. Also, there is confidence building, relationship building, working on social skills and the customer service aspect of a business. We teach them to look someone in the eye and say ‘good morning, thanks for ordering today.’”
As the baristas prepare drinks, a team of students stands ready to deliver them. A paraprofessional accompanies them as they walk the halls making their deliveries. The teachers who receive the drinks are all smiles, including vice principal Jason Gallon, who received the last Coffee Club drink of the school year.
Seventh-grader Logan was on the delivery team. “My favorite job to do is delivery,” he said. “I like taking coffee to the teachers in their class.”
With drinks going for $1 and baked goods for 50 cents, Snyder said they’ve cleared about $150 and plan to spend it on a big blowout end of the year party – complete with pizza and games and, what else? Coffee drinks. “It’s a fun treat to celebrate all their hard work.”