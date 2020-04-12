As a high school senior, I was supposed to walk across the stage next month. However, due to the virus outbreak, my graduation, prom, 18th birthday and senior experience have all been either put on hold or canceled. While this is not life or death and may not matter to some, for many members of the Class of 2020, this is hard. Many of us don’t see the point in going online every day and putting in the hours. We feel like giving up. The Class of 2020 is struggling. I personally have been having a hard time with the idea that I worked so hard to just get across that stage. For me personally, that wasn’t a guarantee, so walking across the stage was going to be huge. The senior send-off, Project Grad, and the whole celebration with my friends and family was going to be a big occasion. Not just for me, but for my family as well.
When I was a freshman, I got to stand beside my brother as he went through all of this, thinking “I can’t wait until it is my turn. I can’t wait for this celebration to be mine.” And now it is becoming clear that my turn may never come. Sure, I will still receive my diploma. But the memories and excitement? All of that I may never have. And that is hard to accept. A few days ago, my school sent out an announcement in the form of a video to seniors. It was my principle just speaking to the class of 2020. At the beginning of the school year, the whole class gathered down in the auditorium and we made a promise to ourselves and each other. We put our right hands up and swore that we would stand by each other and support each other. That we would help inspire each other to get through the year and walk across the stage. The overall message was strong: “We are the wildcats and we are all in this together.” My principal sent out that video to remind us of that promise we made to ourselves. He reminded us that he too made that promise. He then said that now more than ever, we need to remember that we are all in this together and nobody is alone.
We may not get those traditional senior experiences, but we do get to see the world change right before our eyes, and I mean truly change for the better. Because despite the bad of this virus, there is some good.
If you follow the news and really look at what is going on in the world, we are seeing people come together in ways they haven’t in over 100 years. Bigger businesses, the government, and others are helping these smaller businesses. People are banding together to create safe places and are working to help each other. The entire world is working together and overcoming divisions set in place even before the world war. The world is coming together to help each other out. Despite how horrible this whole situation has been, the world is banding together to overcome and endure this change. For the first time in what feels like forever, people are not alone. Radio companies, news stations, etc. are giving out money, help, and publicity to these struggling communities and businesses. The world is stepping over borders, destroying boundaries and separations and truly coming together in order to survive this.
I know it’s cheesy to say, but we are all in this together and watching people work together for the first time in decades is beautiful.
The promise my graduating class made to each other all those months ago back in the auditorium, has become a global promise. We stand together. We will support each other and inspire each other to keep going no matter how hard this gets. We will experience loss and hardships and this will hurt, but we will get through it together.
So while we may never get the traditional high school experience, I think we get something better. We get to make history. And I think that’s the point.
I don’t think anyone will argue when I say that the Class of 2020 will always remember their senior year of high school. And you know what? That right there is enough for me.