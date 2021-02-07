Congratulations to Natalie Ann Christensen and Gilbert Callorina Mendoza, who are set to be married March 27.
The wedding will take place in Horseshoe Bend, and be officiated by Pauline Downey. Natalie will be given away by her father, William Christensen. Her mother is Martha Christensen. Gilbert’s parents are Norma Callorina Mendoza and Michael Stokes.
Natalie Christensen attended Skyview High School and Treasure Valley Community College; Gilbert Mendoza attended Eldorado High School and College of Southern Nevada.