Back in spring 2019 — which seems like eons ago — a man with a mission set out from Boise, Idaho to encircle the globe on a motorcycle. He made it to the southernmost tip of South America. He then hopped over to South Africa, traded his motorbike for a bicycle, and continued — until he couldn’t go any farther.
This man wrote about his journey, documented his adventures — good, bad, jolly, harrowing and everything in between — in words and photos that he sent back home to an editor at Idaho Press.
That lucky editor was me — and the name of the man who left these parts behind to conquer the world? His name is Ted Kunz. The Two-wheeled Wanderer.
You can read every dispatch in a compilation book: “The Two-wheeled Wanderer — An Obscure Man in Obscure Places,” available at local bookstores and online.
As the year 2021 is winding down, we thought it was a good time to check in with Ted. The following conversation via email has been gently edited.
Ted, as the Two-wheeled Wanderer, you traversed from Boise to the tip of South America on your motorcycle, then bicycled your way up through the continent of Africa, just as COVID-19 was exploding, even leaving you stuck in Zambia for a time. Thank you for sharing your many adventures, beauty, challenges and struggles with all of us! You’ve been “back” awhile now — what’s up? Can you tell us what you’ve been up so since you’ve returned?
It was beyond great to be back in Idaho after two years out roughing it. I saw family and a bunch of friends, some old and many new, thanks to the popularity of the TWW Dispatches. We had some wonderful festivities around the Castlewood science laboratory we miraculously built in Zambia while stuck in the pandemic.
With your help, Jeanne, we also got a book published and even had a number of memorable book signing events.
Before long, though, my feet got itchy. I received an invite to Europe, and, freshly vaccinated, international travel is less complicated. Arriving into Zürich, I spent a month connecting the dots to true friends from times past, in Switzerland, Germany, Czechia, Sweden, and Finland. From Finland, I struck out alone again, hopping on a ferry to Estonia, then proceeding south through Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. I then angled over to Ukraine, discovering a new world and a new alphabet, too. I stayed for six weeks in Lviv and Uzhhorod. Ambition struck yet again, so I tore myself out of there for a quick tour of Budapest, Hungary, then two full weeks exploring Romania.
Following that, I made a jump to Georgia. Not the one with the peaches; rather, the former Soviet Socialist Republic. At the moment, I’m in a mountain town called Borjomi, in the lesser Caucuses, a region known for its springs with supposedly curative powers. I’m situated on a river at the bottom of a deep, forested ravine. I may be here awhile. This is “The Wanderer” at his finest, a truly Obscure Man in a truly Obscure Place, to borrow from the title of a pretty good book. (Chuckling out loud).
You also experienced a number of physically challenging “trials by fire,” including arduous, day-long bike rides in the blistering African sun, mountain climbing and more. Can you share some of your most harrowing — and redeeming — moments?
Indeed. On the motorcycle through the Americas, I’ll never forget one special day, a 50-mile stretch through some dense, dark Amazon jungle deep inside Guyana. Mud and muck beyond my wildest dreams, occasionally featuring brown water bogs so deep, if I had dropped the moto, I might never have been able to pick it up again. It’s almost miraculous that I made it through there. Not humble-bragging here, I’m an amateur rider, at best. I truly can’t believe I made it, nor that I was nutty enough to try!
On the bicycle portion through Africa, over 4,500 miles starting in Cape Town, it seemed like most days pedaling were just survival. Too many times to count, I arrived into a village at the end of 80-120 miles, beyond exhausted, clinging to sanity.
One day for sure will remain unforgettable. Early on, in the barren, burning desert of northwestern South Africa, on a dusty back road, I hit the wall: Ran out of water with 20 miles to go. Ordinarily manageable, it was steadily uphill, windy, and my endurance was, well, still weak. That was the day I would’ve drank my own pee... if only I’d had any.
Of course people ask about the strain of summiting Kilimanjaro or attempting to summit Mt. Kenya. Sure, the altitude sickness and a blizzard made those both challenging. There is a safety net up there, though: Ample food, water, and professional mountain guides.
Cycling alone in Africa? That’s a true cliff’s edge. All alone out there, I had only my wits and a whole lot of luck.
Bicycle or motorcycle? Which is your favorite two-wheeled mode of transportation and why?
This is a difficult question! These two-wheeled machines are almost too different to compare.
The hum of the motorcycle can be pure harmony in the head, but it requires a good amount of maintenance and planning. It gives a much greater range, too, which is helpful if at the end of the day I arrive in a place I’d rather not be … as long as there’s fuel, I’m never lost! But the moto is also more expensive, and relative to a bicycle, more stress. Such as, the challenge of storing securely at night.
The bicycle though … it forges the body and mind through fire. It makes one pure. It’s as though all the drink and dietary sins I’ve ever committed are slowly, mercilessly cleansed from my body. The muscles strengthen and the blood itself becomes stronger. There is nothing like a shower after a long, hot day in the African sun, followed by a big healthy meal. Then, just laying there in an austere bed, rehydrating, getting high on the body’s naturally-produced endorphin drug. In a way, it’s a monk’s existence. On the bicycle, one connects profoundly with all of nature’s forces.
Now that you’ve had time to settle and process since your years-long journey, what would you say you learned “on the road?” What wisdom or deeper understandings did you acquire?
Every day, no matter what we’re doing, anywhere, is hopefully a learning experience. On the road though, the learning curve seems steeper.
There are the things one learns about oneself. For me, too many to list. I developed greater patience. I find I’m not forcing things so much anymore. I give a good effort but I accept what “the road” brings. Maybe that’s a form of Stoic wisdom.
There are also those almost indescribable things one learns about the world. Our various economic and political ideologies, our religions, our cultural traditions. The histories, geographies, and climates that shape life differently all over the earth. Most of all, one develops a profound sense of our shared humanhood. The fact that I am here responding and the reader is here reading, right now, should create joy for us. What a ride we’re all on! None of us are getting out of here alive. I would think that alone would create unbreakable solidarity among us humans. It certainly should.
For all of us back home who lived vicariously through your adventures and who may want to dip our toes into that pool, so to speak, especially now that a pandemic has sort of shaken us into understanding there may be more than the day-today we’ve been sleepwalking through — do you have any advice as to how to jump in?
Inertia is the enemy. On this one, sometimes we’ve got to FORCE it. So many times I might’ve stayed somewhere. Instead, every time I tore myself away and forged ahead. Never easy but always rewarding. Every time, the joy of new discovery.
One pro tip: No matter what we head out to do, don’t allow our Americanism to turn it into a big retail experience. It’s so tempting to walk through an outdoors store, buying a gadget or a packaged solution to every imaginable scenario. On my two-year odyssey, I didn’t carry a sleeping bag, a stove, a pan, or even a fork! Simple. Pack light, carry cash, and the world will provide.
What’s next for you, Ted? Are you content to settle in and settle down or will that itch for the road continue to spur you on?
From my current location in Georgia, south of the mighty Caucuses, sandwiched between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, there’s still Armenia and Islamic Azerbaijan. If ambition strikes, I could take a ferry due east across the Caspian to Turkmenistan. There are seven sovereign nations ending in “-stan,” almost all would be navigable on two wheels. If I head thataway, I’ll need to grow out my beard though … .
Anything else you want to say.
There was a 17th century French philosopher named Blaise Pascal, who put forward what is called “Pascal’s Wager.” It says that one should choose to believe in God, because it costs us nothing. The downside of not believing could be eternally awful, and the upside is magical. This is the very definition of of a highly asymmetrical payoff.
For the sake of a bit of philosophy, I’d like to turn Pascal’s wager on its head: Imagine there is no God in heaven. This life could very well be the only life we’ve got. On this life, the one we absolutely know is real, I suggest we wager big. As big as it gets.
Call this one “Ted’s Wager.” Whatever we want, go for it, heart and soul. Don’t wait to find out. Hedge all our bets.
Love this life, all its magic and wonder, like it’s the only thing we’ve got.
(Ted Kunz wrote everything, including his entire TWW book, on a beat-up iPhone 6. He is available by email at ted_kunz@yahoo.com. He can also be followed on Instagram at two.wheeled.wanderer.)