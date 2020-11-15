The Century Club in Nampa is celebrating more than a century’s worth of community involvement, good deeds and bon vivant.
In fact, this year marks the 120th anniversary of the club that is also part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a national organization whose motto is: “Living the Volunteer Spirit.” Founded in 1890, GFWC serves “as a force for global good” working to promote the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement and work toward world peace and understanding.
“We were the first service club established in 1900 in Nampa,” the Century Club’s website says. One of the first projects of the club was to start the Carnegie Library in 1908. Through the years, the club adopted other projects such as the Rose Garden at Lakeview Park and organizing the local Red Cross chapter.
Today, it holds a Student Art and Poetry Contest, support annual high school senior scholarships, the Nampa Library, U.S. veterans and work toward domestic violence prevention among other service projects.
“Our motto is ‘The Greatest Good for the Greatest Number,’” said Wilma Anderson, current member and past president of the club. “We try to make our community better.”
In addition to being of service to the community, the club provides a sense of camaraderie, said current president Ronalee Linsenmann, adding that she is “excited to hopefully reacquaint your readers with this great organization.”
During the height of the club’s membership, there were about 250 members; now it is now down to about a few dozen. Anderson, who has been with the club for 19-plus years, said they are currently open for new members and the only criteria is to care.
“Right now, if it was in their heart to be of service, that’s what we’re looking for. Be of service — make your community better. That’s what we do.”