Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The new movie “Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul” is a satire that pokes fun at the culture surrounding Southern Baptist mega-churches. The barbs may hit a little too close to home for some, but it’s still a lot of fun, and most importantly, stars Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall in the central roles.

These two actors are fully committed to the film’s silliness and are the reason why “Honk for Jesus” turns into something more than just another toothless satire.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments