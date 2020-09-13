On July 1, Ted Kunz, a self-described “two-wheeled wanderer” from Meridian who also pens a monthly dispatch about his travels for Idaho Press, wrote that while stranded in Livingstone, Zambia, due to COVID-19, he had begun work on a new project.
Since then, which has been only about a dozen weeks, Kunz has been at the helm overseeing construction of a previously abandoned science lab, which is now on the cusp of fruition. With financial help, mostly from Idaho Press readers, the project has rapidly taken shape and nearly everything is finished, with only minor final touches remaining.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Castlewood Laboratory is slated for Sept. 16, although Kunz said that date may be pushed back a week. Kunz, the school principal, special honored guest and others will be on hand for the ceremony. And support from back home will be front and center in the form of an official declaration from Gov. Brad Little.
“Congratulations on the completion of the Castlewood Laboratory! This is a day of celebration,” wrote Gov. Little in the letter.
“I want to extend a special thanks to Ted for his vision and fundraising efforts. I believe it is the nature of Idahoans to give to their neighbors, whether they are next door or across the world. The patrons of the Libuyu School are our neighbors, and we cannot wait to hear of the successes and educational progress that come from having your very own, fully equipped science lab. ...”
From there to here
Knowing he was likely going to be spending time where he had gotten stuck in Zambia — there were border closings on all sides — Kunz had put up $10,000 out of his own pocket to try and make a difference that would enhance the lives of countless schoolchildren at the Libuyu School.
And when he gently asked readers if they would like to pitch in, they answered the call in spades, to the tune of another nearly $40,000.
Kunz was bowled over by the generous donations from Idaho by more than 90 donors, “the vast majority of whom reside in the Treasure Valley,” he said. “More than half are educators, retired educators, or people remembering educators.”
Now, after a few hiccups — there was no power in Livingstone for several days in August — the science lab that had foundered for years is almost ready to open its doors to students.
And in case you’re wondering about the name “The Castlewood Laboratory at Libuyu School,” Kunz said it has ties all the way to Idaho. “That moniker came from Castlewood Drive, the street where I was raised from birth until I left home in 1992,” Kunz said in his most recent dispatch. It was “a time when Meridian had one high school, back when there were farmers’ fields out to the horizon. If you’re out driving around, Castlewood Drive can be found just off Cloverdale Road, a stone’s throw north of the intersection with Overland. Other than fond memories, it ain’t much, but it means something to me,” said Kunz. “That ‘Castlewood’ name is the only personal fingerprint I will leave behind.”
What was accomplished ... and how
Kunz is proud of the work that has been done and lists what he’s accomplished and accounts for what has been spent so far. “We will complete and equip this entire 3,300-square-foot lab, all bricks, steel trusses and roof, covering two classrooms plus two teacher offices plus an entrance foyer, 16 long workbenches, with sinks, faucets and gas taps, six doors, 18 windows and security for a sum of $28,500 in Idaho Press reader support,” Kunz wrote in an email, “plus another $8,000 from my seed contribution from my personal funds. Add it up, and that’s a grand total of $36,500. An incredible price.”
The “return on investment,” he said, is “measurable only by logical expectations for student flow from the Libuyu School (1,000 in the student body) plus flow from 10 other schools located within Livingstone’s Libuyu township. ... Cumulatively over the next 50-100 years, could be phenomenal.”
Kunz also made a number of “desperately-needed enhancements” around the school property, such as window repairs, painting and an added stone walkway. Plus, another $10,000 in cash still sits, untouched, in an account at the Idaho Central Credit Union. “Those funds will be set aside to provide annual support for the laboratory,” said Kunz, “covering depletion of supplies, textbooks, and other lab-related items. We’ll evaluate those needs in September 2021 and every year thereafter. I anticipate we’ll draw down at a rate of $1,000/year, meaning our little $10,000 endowment may provide support for perhaps 10 years.”
Meet the honored guest
Gertrude Mwangala Akapelwa will be the honored guest at the grand opening ceremony. Kunz explained, “In maybe our biggest development, we found a prominent local Zambian to honor with a plaque at the entrance. ‘We’ didn’t actually find her. A business leader, philanthropist, explorer, and proud Idahoan named Jerry Brady, also a major donor to this lab, suggested (her).”
Akapelwa grew up in the bush of southwestern Zambia, in the legendary Lozi tribe, said Kunz. “She arrived in Livingstone barefoot in 1958, at age 10, where she finished high school. She would go on to graduate from the University of Zambia, then a master’s at Harvard, then a Ph.D. From the University of Liverpool.” After a career as a systems engineer at IBM and the African Development Bank, Akapelwa returned to Livingstone and co-founded Victoria Falls University of Technology, where she now serves as vice chancellor.
A plaque honoring her contributions in education, science and industry will also be unveiled at the ceremony. “I couldn’t be more honored to have her join us,” said Kunz.
The opening ceremony will also include administrators, teachers, pupils, workers, volunteers and others. In addition to the plaque honoring Akapelwa, there will be another inscribed with the names of those who helped out from across the miles.
And while Kunz is pleased he and a crew of fellow Idahoans have been able to make a difference in the lives of Zambia schoolchildren for years to come, he won’t be sticking around to see them conduct their first experiments.
“After the celebration I expect to begin pedaling north for Tanzania,” Kunz said. “That border is another 1,100 miles, and it is believed to be open … .”