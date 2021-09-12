We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Marilyn and Tod Tripple with the firemen. “We had delivered that large basket to Fire Station 5 on Happy Valley Road, here in Nampa, which is close to where we live. The firemen in the photo are: Jeff Bowden, Aaron Powers, Greg Cobb, and the guy taking the picture is fireman GT Hausner.”
Canyon County Republican Women’s Club president Tracey Wasden and former president Shirlayne Corder present baskets at the Canyon County Sheriff’s office.
Former Canyon County Republican Women’s Club president Shirlayne Corder presenting baskets to the EMT’s at Melba.
On Sept. 7, the Canyon County Republican Women’s Club announced in a press release that members gathered to put together a 9/11 service project, orchestrated by the club’s Vice President Sara Adams of Middleton.
The idea came when the club discussed how to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and what they might do to express their appreciation to local first responders. The Club decided to collect baskets and fill them with snacks and treats which first responders could just grab and go on their busy schedules.
Patty Long of Nampa volunteered to collect beautiful baskets from local area thrift shops. Vice President Kim Johnson of Caldwell bought and collected granola bars, popcorn, chips, and candy to fill the baskets. Secretary Theresa Bradford sent out email reminders to club members about the upcoming project, so they could donate money, supplies, baskets, and treats.
Members then gathered to assemble the baskets, and, in some cases, barter over which club member would have the honor of delivering the baskets which were decorated with red tissue paper and various colors of ribbons and included hand-written notes, “which made them extra-special,” wrote member Marilyn Tripple in an email. “The first responders receiving the baskets expressed their surprise and thanks at receiving these heart-felt gifts prepared especially for them.
“Thanks again to all those wonderful individuals who keep us safe and take special care of us under the most dire circumstances.”