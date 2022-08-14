Support Local Journalism


A labor-of-love musical production that has taken more than 25 years to write and compose, months to record and was performed live only once pre-pandemic, will soon be in the spotlight again in a hallowed community gathering. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Kevin Kirk and a dozen other local musicians will present “Sacred Music — a Jazz Prayer” at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The music will be the music of the actual Catholic Mass.

Kirk calls it his magnum opus. He’s been composing it, song by song, for a little over a quarter of a century, beginning with a single on his first album, “Catch ‘n’ Release” with Onomatopoeia, Kirk’s jazz ensemble that has been around for decades. The single — “Lord Have Mercy” — was chosen as one of 2004’s top two songs by NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

Jeanne Huff is the community engagement editor for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at 208-465-8106 and follow her on Twitter @goodnewsgirl.

