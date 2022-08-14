A labor-of-love musical production that has taken more than 25 years to write and compose, months to record and was performed live only once pre-pandemic, will soon be in the spotlight again in a hallowed community gathering. On Sunday, Aug. 28, Kevin Kirk and a dozen other local musicians will present “Sacred Music — a Jazz Prayer” at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The music will be the music of the actual Catholic Mass.
Kirk calls it his magnum opus. He’s been composing it, song by song, for a little over a quarter of a century, beginning with a single on his first album, “Catch ‘n’ Release” with Onomatopoeia, Kirk’s jazz ensemble that has been around for decades. The single — “Lord Have Mercy” — was chosen as one of 2004’s top two songs by NPR’s “All Things Considered.”
Some of the songs that are featured in the Mass were originally performed with Onomatopoeia instrumentally and in concert going back to the early ‘90s. Kirk and his group kept playing, and he kept composing and producing albums and each one included another single or two that would eventually come together as elements of the complete ritual Mass, as Kirk refined and integrated the music to include the human voice and text. The song list includes: “Gather Us In;” “Lord Have Mercy;” “Gloria;” “Alleluia;” “You’re My Best Friend;” “Holy, Holy, Holy;” “Amen;” “The Lord’s Prayer;” “Lamb of God;” “Wake Up!;” and “Power of the Dove.”
Kirk’s first jazz Mass was performed at St. Mary’s in December 2019. The album was recorded over two to three months during 2020 and 2021. Five members of Onomatopoeia play on the new album and will be a part of the live Mass.
Kirk said that because he is both a devout Catholic and a lifelong jazz musician, composing a Mass was just something that felt right, something he felt compelled to do. “I have a whole lot to be thankful for. If I were an electrician and attending church all the time, I’d want to fix the lights,” he said. “I am a piano player. It became my thing to want to open up the Mass to people who daydream their way through sometimes — and I do it, too. … I needed to give something back.”
Kirk said he’s had a natural musical gift, the ability to play by ear, since he was a kid and heard “Heart and Soul” for the first time. He sat down at the piano “and I extrapolated out those chord changes.” He went from there to playing pop songs. “I could just do it. I could just play anything I heard,” Kirk said. “I played The Morrison Center without any music. … I don’t know how I do what I do — I just do it.”
Writing and composing also comes natural, he said. “I call it getting ideas for songs from upstairs. I just know I didn’t do all that myself,” said Kirk. “The Beatles realized there was something just floating out there and they could grab it and it was special.”
But the process of composing an entire Mass was different. “It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Kirk said. “I couldn’t have worked harder in my life.” Then, recording the album presented its own hurdles. “There were so many challenges,” said Kirk. “Three waves of COVID. And then, how to work in the studio when you couldn’t work in the studio together. … We had to go in pairs or one at a time.”
Playing a part solo in the studio that would then be incorporated into a song that brought together a dozen separate instruments was hard in the technical sense, but also difficult because the jocular camaraderie of the group was absent. “We wanted to be in a circle,” said Kirk. “It forces you to produce music as an art form. You have to get creative — well, how are you going to do it, then?”
Miraculously, it all came together and the resulting album, now available on CD, is the proof of the pudding. “Even though I’d heard it hundreds of times in the studio, it’s more than a sum of its parts,” Kirk said. The musicianship — it’s unbelievable.”
The album clocks in at around 49 minutes. Mass is an hour plus. When it is performed in church, the music will follow its own path at least in some instances, said Kirk. He composed it that way; after all, it is a jazz Mass. “What I did was install open areas to allow the artists to improvise. Improvising and creating in the moment are locked together — improvising and paying attention to the blues.”
Kirk is quick to say he is not the first to compose a Mass. For instance, Duke Ellington and Leonard Bernstein wrote “jazzy Masses,” he said.
He said he loves to hear people’s reactions when first hearing the jazz Mass music. “It’s hard not to think things are out of control right now,” said Kirk. “It’s the way that makes one feel at the end of (the Mass), they say they feel joyful and moved and the other word they use is uplifted.”
When his jazz Mass was performed in 2019, “during communion a lot of people were crying; I think they were moved. And to have that all in your heart and see it come alive is just an incredibly wonderful feeling. … this celebration at St. Mary’s will represent the artistic blossoming of this labor of love — and the fulfillment of a dream for me.”
A couple of outside voices chime in
Ellie Shaw sings and plays violin on the album and will also be performing at the Mass. She said she’s known Kirk for “at least a decade. He gave me my very first gig when I was 14 years old, a Mother’s Day thing at The Riverside. … He set up the Sapphire Room and everything,” Shaw said. That is why she was so honored when Kirk called to ask her to be part of the jazz Mass.
“He called and said ‘I’ve been working on this thing for more than 20 years and there’s a song in it I think should be sung by you.’ I thought, that’s the most beautiful thing anyone ever said to me,” said Shaw. The song Kirk was referring to is “You’re My Best Friend.” In addition, Shaw also sings back up vocals on other songs as well as “The Lamb of God.”
She said recording the album during COVID was challenging. “It was kind of like you were playing tag in a way.” But when it was all arranged, everything came together. “You’d never know it was recorded separately,” she said.
Shaw said she’s deeply honored to be a part of it all. “It’s incredible, this opportunity Kevin has shared with us. I mean — it’s his baby.” The experience points to Kirk’s generous spirit, she said. “He would give you the shirt off his back if you indicated you might need a jacket. He’d say ‘here — take my everything.’”
Mike Humrichouse plays alto sax and keyboards for the jazz Mass and echoed Shaw’s admiration for Kirk. “Joining in is truly a dream come true for me,” he said. “But the jazz Mass is also “A Sacred Prayer,” and joining in for that, I think for all of the musicians involved, is feeding the soul in a deep and refreshing way. And on top of that, again I hope I can speak for all of the singers and instrumentalists involved, our love and dedication to Kevin, supporting something he’s invested a huge chunk of his life in, creates a unique spiritual connection to God — and to each other.”
Humrichouse said the songs all have “an elegance and power to transport,” and make a connection “to the One who made us for this What more could I hope for? … Most of all, I’m just looking forward to all being together again and stepping back inside this musical and spiritual little world Kevin has created.”