BOISE — The Sun Valley Culinary Institute announced in a press release it will be hosting two events in the Boise area, providing information about their one-year professional program available to students interested in pursuing a culinary career.
The events will take place:
Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Chandlers Steakhouse, 981 W. Grove St.
Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Anthony’s Restaurant, 959 W. Front St.
Karl Uri, SVCI’s executive director will be available to answer questions and provide information about the one-year program which is entering its second year. Refreshments will also be available. Those interested in attending one of the events can RSVP to info@sunvalleyculinary.org.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
SVCI’s professional culinary program consists of a combination of two 10-week in-class instructional modules and two 16-week externship learning modules. “This unique combination of in-class learning and actual restaurant experience gives students a firm set of foundational skills and knowledge, while also allowing them to develop strong workplace skills,” said the press release.
“Our network of chefs and restaurant professionals allows our students to learn from the best, and have direct access to employment opportunities.” Said Uri. “We are expanding our reach to ensure the Sun Valley Culinary Institute is available to students throughout Idaho and especially the Treasure Valley.” He added.
SVCI accepts 12 students each year and is dedicated to training industry professionals to begin a career in the foodservice industry. In conjunction with its food and beverage industry partners, students will have the opportunity to attend locally hosted national and international meetings and forums. At the same time, SVCI provides culinary classes and experiences to amateur cooks and enthusiasts.
Scholarships are available and more information can be found at sunvalleyculinary.com or by calling 208.913.0494.