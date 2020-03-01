KETCHUM — Sun Valley Museum of Art’s 2019–2020 Performing Arts Series concludes in mid-March with back-to-back performances by the award-winning band, We Banjo 3. The band is from Galway, Ireland, and has been praised by Earle Hitchner, music writer at The Wall Street Journal, for their “freshness and finesse bordering on the magical.”
The four-man ensemble will play their signature blend of traditional Irish and bluegrass music on two evenings at the Liberty Theatre in Hailey on March 17 and 18. The band “combines supergroup credentials with a breathtaking command of the fiddle, guitar, mandolin and banjo,” said a press release. Any single member of the group could electrify a venue with a solo performance, the release said, but together, the music they create is far greater than the sum of its parts.
Glide Magazine said: “We Banjo 3 aren’t strictly about banjos, although banjos are a big part of the mix …. Breaching the boundary between old-world tradition and authentic Americana, they incorporate banjo, fiddle, guitar and mandolin to procure a style they dub ’Celtgrass.’ Now six albums in, the band, made up of two sets of brothers — Enda Scahill (tenor banjo, vocals) and Fergal Scahill (fiddle, viola, dobro, percussion, guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Martin Howley (tenor banjo, mandolin, vocals) and David Howley (lead vocals, guitar) — they find cohesion in music that’s exuberant, enthralling and imbued with emotion.”
Kristine Bretall, director of Performing Arts at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, said she is thrilled. “While you can expect some traditional-sounding tunes from We Banjo 3’s homeland, what may take you by surprise is their melding of Celtic sounds with Americana stylings and bluegrass from their adopted city of Nashville.
Every musician in the performing arts series also performs in local schools as a part of the organization’s commitment to arts education. We Banjo 3 will play for the entire Wood River Middle School on March 17 in the school’s gymnasium.