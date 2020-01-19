Most people would recognize the song that plays on New Years Eve beginning with the line: “Should auld acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind …” — but it didn’t start out as a song.
The poem “Auld Lang Syne” was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns. He’s known as the national poet of Scotland — and was also a prolific lyricist.
“Every Scot has a favorite Robert Burns song,” said Cathy Mansell, Scottish Caledonian Society of Idaho member. “Celebrating Burns is carrying on the Scottish tradition.”
The Scottish society is hosting its 117th Robert Burns Night Supper — AKA Robby Burns Scottish Festival — on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City starting at 6 p.m. If you want to go — it’s open to the public — tickets must be purchased by Jan. 22.
The evening features two bagpipe bands — The Boise Highlanders and The City of Trees Pipes and Drums. There will also be readings of poetry by Robert Burns, singing and supper. The famous Scottish dish of haggis will be served, along with other items on the menu for dinner and a whisky bar will be available.
“The Selkirk Grace is said before dinner,’ said Carol Standley, another SCSI member, “and the ‘Address to a Haggis’ is recited after the piping in o’ the haggis.”
How it all began
The now-traditional Burns supper began when friends of Robert Burns threw a remembrance dinner on his birthdate five years after his death in 1801 — and it has continued ever since. The Caledonian Society of Idaho began in 1903 and has celebrated Robert Burns’ birthday for nearly 120 years. The SCSI is for people of Scottish descent; the term “Caledonian” refers to the geographical area of Scotland and the Scottish highlands.
Mansell and Standley, both life-long SCSI members, are excited about the upcoming Robert Burns night, the society’s biggest event of the year.
Standley’s grandfather emigrated from Scotland between 1909 and 1920, and Mansell’s family also came to Idaho around the same time.
“You had to have a sponsor to immigrate at that time,” said Standley. “Many Scots came to Idaho and worked for Brad’s grandpa.”
Standley is referring to Idaho Gov. Brad Little. Many Scottish immigrants moved to Emmett, Idaho, she said, and worked for Andy Little, the governor’s grandfather. Andy Little emigrated from Scotland in 1884 and became the largest sheep operator in Idaho and one of the largest in the nation.
Consequently, Idaho has a large Scottish population — and the Burns supper is a huge draw.
But, said all three women, everyone is welcome to come; Scottish heritage isn’t required.
“Anyone can go,” said Mansell. “The more the better. Some years we’ve had up to 800 or more people.”
The haggis
Mansell and her mother, Joyce Rash, have prepared the haggis for the event for the past 50 years. It is the national dish of Scotland — a savory pudding that contains sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, along with onion, oatmeal, suet and different spices. It’s then cooked encased in a sheep’s stomach. They said all haggis is made differently; each family has their own carefully-guarded, secret recipe. And for the record, all three women say haggis is delicious.
“To me, it’s kind of like a (turkey) dressing,” said Standley.
“We use cheesecloths now instead of the traditional way,” said Mansell. “We make them in a huge industrial kitchen because we have to make so many.”
Entertainment
Bagpipes were first used in Scotland around 1400 in military contexts and have since played a large role in Scottish culture. Growing up with the music all three women have their favorite songs and Burns poems. Mansell and her mother, Rash, are fond of the song “Heather on the Hill.” Standley is partial to her grandfather’s favorite song “Roamin in the Gloamin.”
The evening will include music, poetry, dancing and also a slideshow. Scottish highland dance is traditionally done solo and each dance tells a different story. It’s highly competitive and The Boise Highlanders dancers often dance as an ensemble, which requires a lot of skill, they said.
The dinner will be packed with entertainment and good food and even if you’re not Scottish by the end of the evening you’ll be cheers-ing like a natural-born Scot: “Slàinte mhath,” which means “good health” in Gaelic.
“We love to carry on Scottish tradition,” said Mansell. “Being at the dinner around all the people is like Ancestry.com times 100. It’s a really fun time.”