Stumped about what to give this holiday season? You don’t have to look far — there are a lot of fun and unique gifts made right here in Idaho, from jewelry to art to fun Idaho-themed gifts. Read on for gift ideas for anyone on your list!
Food gifts
There are lots of great food delicacies out of Idaho that make great Christmas gifts. First up, from the Sun Valley area are candied orange peels dipped in chocolate from Cristina’s restaurant. Produced entirely by hand in an elaborate three-day process, these treats were praised by the Food Network after a visit to the famous spot. These are shipped by Cristina to customers the world over so don’t fret if you can’t make it up there in person. Go to the website: cristinasofsunvalley.com.
Recently mentioned on the “Today Show” as “the most delicious piece of meat you will ever eat in your life”, Snake River Farms’ Korubuta ham is one of Al Roker’s favorite gifts to give during the holidays. A Korubuta ham starter kit comes with a bone-in ham, Korubuta ham tea towel, Snake River Farms apron and thermal bag, “superfast pocket thermometer” and Korubuta ham guide.
Also making a splash nationally is Piedaho fruit pies — Oprah included them on her list of Favorite Things for Christmas. The pies start at $35 or you can get a gift set for $65 that includes a pie server, card and a $60 gift card.
For another sweet treat, give the made-in-Boise gift of All Spun Up Cotton Candy. Using only natural ingredients like organic sugar and real fruit, they make it in small-batches and feature flavors such as Strawberry Shortcake and White Chocolate Peppermint Bark. Website: allspunupcottoncandy.com.
Home goods
For home gifts, how about a holiday favorite from the Boise-based Idaho Candle Company? Each hand-poured wax candle is wrapped in a vintage postcard-inspired linen label with depictions like Sun Valley and Redfish Lake. The fragrance profiles are also inspired by times and places unique to Idaho. They are available at locations across the state and online at independentgoods.com.
For a variety, check out Tara Dial’s Lost Little Things, also handcrafted in Boise. They feature items such as a wooden Idaho puzzle, Idaho enamel pin, wood magnets, or an Idaho tree ornament. Available online at lostlittlethings.com.
Or, bring a little light into someone’s home with a Sawtooth National Forest marquee from Boise’s FosterWeld, sold at Independent Goods in Ketchum. These fun lights are $120 and are available in brown or forest green; each sign is hand-distressed making it entirely unique. Available online at independentgoods.com.
Personal gifts
For something fun for the man in your life, check out Boise’s Better Man Beard. Using 100% all-natural and organic ingredients, owner Justin Thomas wants to help all men achieve “healthy, beardy awesomeness.” Items range from beard combs, beard balms and beard oils to the Better Man Original Beard Kit for $45 which comes with a 2-ounce bottle of beard oil, a 2-ounce container of beard balm and a sandalwood beard comb.
For the women in your life, check out Unique Twist jewelry. Handcrafted by Khristin Quigley in Twin Falls, her catalog includes a selection of Idaho-themed earrings, bangles and necklaces as well as traditional jewelry.
If you’re looking for a gift to truly represent our state, look no further than Idahome. It was started by Ketchum native Corey Warren and inspired by a drawing on a napkin at a Mexican restaurant in Moscow, Idaho. Today, Idahome is a collection of “merch and media inspired by our beloved Gem State,” says the website.
Products with “Idahome” and the state of Idaho are available in t-shirts, sweatshirts, beanies and more, both online at idahomeshop.com and at various shops around the state.
Art
There are many artists of all mediums across the state of Idaho. For fun, hand-drawn line art depictions of places in Boise like the Flying M Coffeehouse, Viking Drive-In and more, check out Nicole R MacDonald’s art. Though she doesn’t have a website, Nicole’s Instagram (@nicolermacdonald) showcases her art and how to contact her. She can also be found at the Wintry and Summery markets in Boise.
Sun Valley native and Boise artist Jennie Kilcup creates watercolor prints inspired by nature and her home state of Idaho. Prints range from subjects like animals and trees to the Boise National Forest sign, cabins, airstreams and even a can of PBR. Online at jenniekilcup.com.