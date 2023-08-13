Along Five Mile Road, on a stretch of land that reaches back to Settlers Canal, is a place where both plants and children are growing.
Welcome to Comba Park, home of BUGS (Boise Urban Garden School). Operated by the City of Boise, BUGS provides a garden-to-table experience as children and adults learn about gardening and whole-food cooking.
“The food is growing and the kids are growing,” said Megan Heryet, executive director of BUGS. “They’re growing into adults who can cook, into people who appreciate nature, and growing into great stewards of our environment.”
With a 3/4-acre garden, three greenhouses, an aviary with two beehives, and a barn housing an industrial kitchen, Comba Park provides an ideal atmosphere to learn skills that will last a lifetime.
Show up at Comba Park and you may see preschoolers touring the garden or playing with child-size wheelbarrows and rakes in a large mulch pile. You may spot tweens in the barn working with one another to put together a recipe using garden produce, or junior beekeepers in the aviary harvesting honey. And if you show up at lunchtime, you’ll likely see kids enjoying their garden-to-table meal together.
BUGS offers year-round programs for nearly all ages, ranging from outdoor preschool for young kids to a Garden Happy Hour cooking class for adults. In addition, BUGS orchestrates field trips and onsite presentations and invites community members to stroll through the garden paths or sign up for volunteer activities happening every Saturday and some Wednesdays.
The story of how BUGS came to Comba park is one of community pulling together to create the space and programming to allow children to flourish in their gardening and culinary skills, and that story begins with the park’s namesake, Trudy Comba, Ph.D.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Comba is nationally recognized as an innovator in early childhood education, although (or perhaps because) she hated school as a child. An orphaned child adopted into an abusive family, Comba would have rather spent her time outdoors than in the classroom. Nearly 45 years ago, Comba opened A Small World Center for Creativity, a Montessori-type school that featured jogging paths; teepees; farm animals; a greenhouse; and a barn with a kiln, library, woodworking center, and darkroom. After selling her business in 1993, Comba rented the building to New Horizon Academy. But on Aug. 12, 1999, a fire burned the building down. That’s when Comba donated the 3.2 acre property to the City of Boise to become a park. But for more than a decade the park-to-be remained undeveloped.
Meanwhile, junior high school teacher Amy Hutchinson was introducing her students to nature as they planted gardens, took nature walks and collected sagebrush seeds. She and Wendy Young, who is now a nature forest therapy guide, had grown up in a community where everyone grew their own food. Wanting to help young people connect to nature, Hutchinson and Young founded BUGS, operating the summer program from the campus of the Wright Community Church.
In 2011, Comba’s daughter, Kathryn Metcalfe, who is now CCO for CVS Health, proposed a community garden for the space and successfully applied for a city grant to make it happen. Soon BUGS was eyeing the barn that still stood on the acreage. It would be an ideal location for the school’s kitchen. When BUGS was unable to find funds to renovate the barn, Comba offered to cover the cost of basic renovations. But then it was discovered that the barn would have to be completely rebuilt.
In 2014, with support from the community — both in terms of donations and labor — a 1,200-square-foot kitchen barn was erected where Comba’s old barn once stood, and BUGS moved its home to Comba Park. This year, the kitchen will be undergoing a redesign, thanks to various donors, including participants of last year’s Annual Harvest Dinner and Auction, as well as getting significant help from The Junior League of Boise.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the community will have a chance to continue the tradition of supporting BUGS at the Annual Harvest Dinner and Auction held at Comba Park, where Lea Rainey from Zero Waste Market will be partnering with BUGS to provide attendees with a local culinary experience, highlighting food grown in the Comba park garden.
“Food is very community oriented, and so is spending time outside,” said Heryet. “There’s no way to maintain a garden of this size with just our staff or just one person. It takes a community.”
To learn more about how you can participate in the Annual Harvest Dinner & Auction fundraiser, or as a volunteer, or in any of the programs offered by BUGS, visit boiseurbangardenschool.org.