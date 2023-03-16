Big Joanie - Sam Keeler.jpg

Big Joanie.

 Sam Keeler

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This spring marks the first time Big Joanie, who bill themselves as a black feminist punk band, have toured America, and singer/guitarist Stephanie Phillips is ready for the adventure. Big Joanie is playing at The Hideout on Wednesday, March 22 for Treefort 11.

“We’ve never been to any of the cities on this tour, like Salt Lake City, we’ve never been to, or Seattle,” she said in an early March video interview, noting she wasn’t even sure until recently how to pronounce Boise, where Big Joanie will play at the Treefort Music Fest. “We’re just really looking forward to it, to seeing what that side of America is like.”

Recommended for you

Load comments