construct
[noun/kon-struhkt] an idea or theory containing various conceptual elements
When the title of an art show lands as both concrete and metaphor, you know you’re in for something special. And in the case of both artists, Randy Van Dyck and Sue Latta, the title fits to a t: construct.
For Van Dyck, this is his third series of these paintings, called “Unnatural Construct.” He began his first series of the run in 2020 and thought of them as his “COVID paintings.” It was a sold out show featuring 20 paintings that were different than what he had done before.
”It was a departure from my previous work,” he said. It was a deconstruction of elements and how the title was not a considered part of the picture. “I wanted to do something different,” Van Dyck said. “You have to challenge yourself.”
After that first show, he realized “I had more ideas. In 2021 I did nine more. I thought it was going to be the period at the end of the sentence. But there was still much more to explore and I wanted to increase the scale. … My paintings have a lot of detail; by painting large it was intimidating,” Van Dyck said. “It was scary for me. These paintings take me two-and-a-half months to complete.”
But increasing the scale allowed him “to put more information in.”
Each painting features a landscape, a bird and a more detailed element plucked from the landscape, with another layer of something else. And the detailed element is held with tape. In the first 29 paintings, it was masking tape. Duct tape is in the four featured in Van Dyck’s new show. The tape is a metaphor, Van Dyck explains.
”The landscape is the starting point for all of it — the flora, the fauna are all picked from something that has to do with the landscape. In the beginning the object in the upper quadrant came really by accident. In my mind I thought that should be something organic. I grabbed a stick out of the garden. … I didn’t really know what the story — was but I liked it. I started to realize the tape has come to have more meaning. It’s the only thing that does not belong or is foreign (in the painting).”
To Van Dyck, the tape is a metaphor for man. “If something is broken you tape it together.” That’s what we’re all doing, he said. “We’re just trying to hold things together.”
And with his most recent paintings featuring duct tape, which has a reflective quality, the metaphor goes even deeper. “You’re looking back at yourself.”
Van Dyck paints every morning with soft music in the background: Tori Amos, Lana del Rey, Belinda Carlisle, Sheryl Crow. “I kind of find the softer vocals make it easy for me to relax,” he said. “Music is its own art; those things complement one another. … I have a cup of coffee and I sit and paint for two hours. It’s like climbing that mountain one step at a time.”
There are four paintings in this new work: “Unnatural Construct 1, 2, 3, 4.” “They’re my largest and most ambitious paintings to this date,” Van Dyck said. “I’m taking all I’ve learned over the last 10 years and put it into this work.”
”It’s not finished with me. … It’s still informing me.”
You can see Van Dyck’s new work at Capitol Contemporary Gallery opening Nov. 3, 5 to 9 p.m. along with new works from Sue Latta; wine provided by Vizcaya.