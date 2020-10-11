Now’s your chance! The Boise Weekly Cover Auction is live and local artists are standing by to see who will be the lucky one to snag their art.
The event is all virtual now through Oct. 21 through Auction Frogs.
Last year, the auction raised about $20,000.
Boise Weekly has been gracing its covers with local art — and then auctioning it off — for nearly two decades. It’s a commitment to art and artists that runs deep. Not only do artists get to flash their stuff all around the valley in a very front and center way — they also get some cold hard cash for their efforts.
And that’s not all — after the artists get paid a fair share from the auction proceeds, BW takes the rest and puts that money back into the art community in the form of Boise Weekly Arts Grants. Over the years, that’s been more than $300,000.
What are you waiting for?
Check out the art now: boiseweekly.afrogs.org.