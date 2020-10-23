Boise Weekly’s 2020 Cover Auction ended on Wednesday, Oct. 21, with bidding wars taking it past the clanging of the bell.
The auction raked in a grand total of $19,341, just shy of the $20,000 goal. Sue Latta’s “We’re All Mad Here” was the highest bid bringing in a going-going-gone top price of: $1,040.
Thanks to all who participated — and congratulations to the happy new art collectors. Your walls will be glad you did.
And now, for those who didn’t get the piece they wanted, be sure to keep your eyes out for all the covers coming down the pike in 2020-2021.