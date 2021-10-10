Many moons ago, I attended my first Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction. It’s a bit hazy — I think there might have been rounds of shots of something. Tequila maybe? I remember it was at Stewart Gallery. There was a mob of people. Laughing. Drinking. And bidding.
I was wearing a Pepto-Bismal pink faux-leather jacket and for some reason, was called Penny Lane for the whole night.
I decided I wanted to get art for my grown-up kids for Christmas.
Holding that paddle up high became infectious, addictive, heady; I had a hard time pulling it back down.
Suffice it to say, I felt giddy sending those one-of-a-kind pieces of art for gifts that year. Like I was Santa Claus, for real. They were all wowed.
Fast forward to 2016. My husband and local artist Bob Neal, who’s art graced a handful or more of BW covers over the years, had died in 2015 — and I wanted to honor him with an art show at Surel’s Place. I applied for one of the BW Cover Art Auction grants, and, lo and behold, Bob’s Art Farm happened.
I want to share these two stories because I think each one illustrates how great the BW Cover Art Auction is. It’s a showcase for the artists, yes, and it’s so exciting to see those bids go up and up. It’s an affirmation of the art they created. And it’s also more money in their pocket. Plus, because a portion goes to the grant fund, too, it’s money that will fuel whatever future project or art installation or crazy genius idea comes around during the next grant cycle. Since its inception, this grant has provided more than $250,000 to fuel dozens of artists and art projects.
So I’m inviting you to our auction this year. It’s virtual so you can lounge on your sofa, nosh on some snacks, have your choice of libation — and bid with abandon. You’ll come away with a piece — or two or three — of original art and the satisfaction that you are helping artists today — and tomorrow.
This is the 20th anniversary for the Annual Boise Weekly Cover Art Auction, and a chance to score some original art created by one of our talented local artists.
How it works:
Artists vie for a coveted BW cover every year. It’s a badge of honor that has grown in stature over the years throughout the community. And every artist who graces one of those covers earns the bragging rights and can see their art sprouting all over — in coffee shops, local markets, restaurants and entertainment venues.
In addition to being on the cover, artists’ original works are then digitized by Evermore Prints and framed by Van Dyke Frame Design, all in anticipation of the annual cover auction.
Over the past two years, the auction has been taking place virtually, online through Auction Frogs. It is live now and up until Wednesday, Oct. 20. It’s a year’s worth of BW cover art waiting for your bid. Bonus: There is also a poster featuring all the covers available for purchase and you can get note cards of your fave(s) as well.
So now that you see what good the auction can do — and will do next year and beyond — open up those wallets and pocketbooks and let the bidding begin!