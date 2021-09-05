Editor’s note: Lettie Stratton, who wrote “Across the Pond” columns for IP while she was living and working for a spell in Great Britain, has passed the pen over to her partner, Fi Luray, who is still, well, across the pond.
You may recall an “Across the Pond” column a few months ago detailing a day in which an older British couple I met while garden volunteering took me to a different garden and excitedly shushed me whenever a squirrel was within viewing distance. It ended with coffee and a spirited speech on how British food being bland was a myth. It was great fun.
I’ve been invited on seven British Days Out by kindhearted older Brits now. Each of these days out was indeed to a garden, and concluded with a trip to the garden cafe for a coffee. At least half of them included some embittered defense of British food. Seems to be a sore subject amongst a certain demographic.
After many isolated months spent inside, combined with being in a foreign country, I was incredibly grateful every time someone invited me somewhere. Also, I have developed an eye for a well-groomed shrub and feel quite cranky if there is no appropriate cake after I have done my due diligence walking around and commenting on said shrubs! I did have an ungrateful thought at the seventh garden — that I was getting rather tired of gardens.
Serendipitously, a friend closer to my own age soon told me she wanted to take me for a British day out. A British day out when you are under the age of 30 apparently means a pub crawl. For a second after I learned this, I longed for the eighth garden day instead. I am what you would call a lightweight. I had just tried an alcoholic sparkling water on an empty stomach and spent the next three hours lying on the floor of my flat wishing for death to come early. But it seemed like an important cultural event, so I packed a backpack full of an absurd amount of supplies and caught the bus to the first pub at the shocking hour of 11 a.m.
When I arrived at the pub my friend and her partner were already two shandys deep. I have not seen drinking glasses that big since I went to Vegas. Call me naive, but I didn’t realize a regular size beer in Britain is essentially a Big Gulp. My friend, probably 115 pounds soaking wet, seemed completely unaffected. I started with some “chips” and water because I couldn’t bring my American puritanical prohibitionist descendant self to drink before noon, and I knew I’d never make it through the whole day upright if I did anyways.
The second pub saw my friend six Big Gulps in and me one very disgusting sandwich, “chips” with no sauce (you try getting a British waiter to come back to you, it’s an impossible task), a coffee (you can get coffee at a pub!), and a few sips of cider. Don’t tell my British friends, but their impassioned speeches have not made up for the amount of depressing food I have eaten here (excluding cake, of course).
As we set off for the third and final pub, I pondered how my friend was possibly still functioning. She had surely drunk her weight and had nary a bite to eat! Are the Brits genetically superior at drinking than Americans? I am quite certain that I would have been dead at least once over had I attempted to match her. She started to show some signs of her now seven Big Gulps as she toddled down the lane to our last country pub.
About 100 meters from said pub, she informed me that a path heading into the hills in the opposite direction of the pub, actually led to the pub. Thinking a bit of a Big Gulp breather and walk may be beneficial, we went with it. This led to my friend halfway over a cattle fence and prepared to march across a field to God knows where, while I tried to reason with her that this was perhaps not the most prudent undertaking. Horrifyingly, a farmer appeared in a truck and advised us we were trespassing. The American accent soothed her into thinking we were just incredible idiots and did NOT serve to make a good impression for our place of origin. Sorry Idaho, I failed this one.
The last pub was my favorite. There was a fat lab who belonged to the owner and ate gravel. There were only two drinks available and no food. The owner was exactly the kind of hilarious gruff butch woman one might expect to run a British pub. She yelled across the courtyard to get our orders, though I don’t know why she bothered as there wasn’t much of a choice anyways. Our massive fish bowl goblets of cider arrived and I sat astounded at the sheer size of them, while the owner quipped that we looked like a bunch of old ladies. Why? I don’t know.
If it sounds like I am being sarcastic about this being my favorite, I’m not. It was just so British! And the cider was out of this world. I somehow drank the whole fishbowl.
I’ve been here a year and a half now. Maybe I am becoming British by osmosis because I had a fun day, I didn’t need to lie on the floor, and I went home and delighted in a piping hot cup of tea.