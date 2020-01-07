BOISE — Boise tattoo artist Jordan Allred is a contestant on this season's "Ink Master," a show on the paramount network that features tattoo artists putting "their skills on display" and competing for a grand prize — and the title of "Ink Master."
Allred works at Born Weird Tattoo in Boise, according to a press release, and will be competing with other tattoo artists for a cash prize of $100,000 in addition to the "Ink Master" title.
“Ink master has never featured a contestant from the gem state," said Kendall Vader, owner of Born Weird, "and Jordan Allred is doing her part to help put Boise on the map."
The first episode airs today at 8 p.m.
The Born Weird crew is hosting a viewing party starting at 6 p.m. at Suds Tavern, 1024 Broadway Ave. in Boise. The party will include specials and giveaways provided by Suds, White Claw and Born Weird Tattoo.