Spring must be just around the corner because there is that certain something — that feeling of magic in the air. And how better to celebrate than with a magical concert? On Feb. 25, Maestro Eric Garcia picks up his baton while that impish mouse waves his wand, too, and the orchestra follows the tale of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

Taking the stage at the Morrison Center, the musicians will be at the ready for the Boise Phil’s Classics Series Concert No. 5. Beginning with the peppy “Saint-Georges’ Overture to The Anonymous Lover,” the program proceeds “with grace and delight,” according to a press release about the concert. The Boise Phil Master Chorale will be on hand, too, presenting “Poulenc’s Gloria,” with its “perfect blend of stately grandeur and joyful mischief.” Then, “take a flight of fancy with ‘Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite,’ with shimmering music inspired by Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and other fairy tales.” Finally, the finale is the magical musical tale known and loved by all, “thanks to a famous cartoon mouse, ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.’”

