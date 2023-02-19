Spring must be just around the corner because there is that certain something — that feeling of magic in the air. And how better to celebrate than with a magical concert? On Feb. 25, Maestro Eric Garcia picks up his baton while that impish mouse waves his wand, too, and the orchestra follows the tale of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”
Taking the stage at the Morrison Center, the musicians will be at the ready for the Boise Phil’s Classics Series Concert No. 5. Beginning with the peppy “Saint-Georges’ Overture to The Anonymous Lover,” the program proceeds “with grace and delight,” according to a press release about the concert. The Boise Phil Master Chorale will be on hand, too, presenting “Poulenc’s Gloria,” with its “perfect blend of stately grandeur and joyful mischief.” Then, “take a flight of fancy with ‘Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite,’ with shimmering music inspired by Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and other fairy tales.” Finally, the finale is the magical musical tale known and loved by all, “thanks to a famous cartoon mouse, ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.’”
Idaho Press caught up with the maestro, Eric Garcia, via email, to ask about the upcoming production and his take on it. The following has been lightly edited.
Can you talk a bit about your inspiration for the upcoming Boise Phil concert, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice?”
It’s an all-French program, and I was thrilled by the combination of these works. Each piece exhibits such beautiful and descriptive colors and sounds, and I was intrigued by what new colors and sounds would emerge from placing them side by side.
How did you choose the numbers included in the concert — and are any of them a particular favorite or do they have elements for the musicians that were challenging?
The pieces span from the late 18th century, with Chevalier de Saint Georges’ overture to his opera “The Anonymous Lover,” to the mid-20th century with “Poulenc’s Gloria.” I love programs that offer a broad historical scope. It provides a chance to hear a variety of styles and a chance to hear how “old” and “new” music has more commonalities than differences.
Also, each work has some connection to the written word or a story: the Overture to “The Anonymous Lover” establishes the mood of the opera that it introduces; “Poulenc’s Gloria” is a setting of the Gloria text of the Catholic Mass; Ravel originally composed his “Mother Goose Suite” as a piano duet for children, with each of its five sections based on fairy tales — Sleeping Beauty and Beauty and the Beast among others; and Dukas’ “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” a musical depiction of an ancient folk tale.
I would say that Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite” has always been a “desert island” piece for me. It has a bittersweet innocence that inevitably transports the listener to their youth. And it has an evergreen quality that makes you feel as if you are hearing it for the first time, even if it’s your hundredth.
A little about your background — how and when did you decide to become a conductor/maestro? Was there a moment that you can recall that was a light-bulb moment? Can you describe?
Music has always been my greatest passion. I grew up listening to all kinds of music on television, records and cassettes. Looking back, I am very thankful for this broad exposure to music because I didn’t judge one style or genre as “better” than another. If I liked it, I listened to it. Around the age of 10, I heard classical music on a local radio station and was hooked. Like most young musicians, I went through periods where I wanted to be a performer, composer, and, ultimately, conductor. I didn’t view the conductor as a particularly glamorous person or the most important person; instead, the person with the best seat: surrounded by the composer, performers and audience.
Do you have any rituals or things you do “for luck” before a performance?
I don’t have any rituals. I am not a superstitious person, but I believe in having lots of water, fruit and energy bars at the ready at any performance!
Anything else you’d like to say?
This program is particularly special to me because two works (“Poulenc’s Gloria” and Dukas’ “Sorcerer’s Apprentice”) were scheduled for an all-French program to be performed in April 2020. That program would be the first we canceled at the onset of the pandemic. So revisiting these works almost three years later is incredibly satisfying and poignant.