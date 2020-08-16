As the doors of entertainment venues small and large slammed shut when the COVID-19 pandemic swept into Idaho in mid-March, so, too, came down the curtain on the arts.
As stage after stage went dark, theater seats sat empty. Will-call windows looked out at the vacant streets like unseeing eyes. And those who worked behind the scenes: the administrative staffs, ticket takers, makeup artists, costumers, scene builders — along with those front and center: the dancers, producers, directors, actors, and those who made music and sang songs — all wrung their hands, collectively, in despair.
For a while, it seemed as if there just wouldn't be a 2020-21 season for such venerable institutions as Ballet Idaho, the Boise Phil or the Morrison Center, to name just a few of the beloved Treasure Valley arts organizations. But, just like the dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, they found a way.
Through a blend of virtual performances, filmed in ways never before undertaken, as well as offering more intimate, socially distanced live performances, Treasure Valley audiences will once again be able to applaud and give their standing ovations, whether in person or from the comfort of their own homes.
"I think we've all been … coming to terms with new realities," said Garrett Anderson, Ballet Idaho's artistic director. “This is perhaps the greatest challenge our industry has seen or will see in our lifetimes, but the arts have survived war, pandemics, and plagues throughout time and we will survive this and be better for it," he said, adding that "the outcome is a testament to our indefatigable human spirit. It is also an opportunity for us to innovate and be at the vanguard of an exciting moment in the evolution of the performing arts.”
Innovating and adapting, figuring out what they could and couldn't do because of the pandemic, led them on paths to discover ways for artists to perform and entertain under wholly new conditions; to maneuver stringent guidelines and restrictions they'd never before dealt with but were vitally necessary for the health and welfare of both the performers and patrons.
"We had to create art in ways we'd never imagined before, said Alanna Love, marketing director for Ballet Idaho.
"When it became clear our intermission was going to last for a little while, we started having conversations about how are we going to stay connected," said Laura Kendall, executive director of the Morrison Center. "Part of that is putting content online so people can watch it from home — until when we can come back in person."
At the Boise Phil, they were having similar conversations. "Back in March we started to ask ourselves some big questions," said Laura Reynolds, Boise Phil executive director. "How can we ensure we're continuing to create art and show up in our community? How do we take the concert hall into peoples' homes?"
Boise Phil Musical Director Eric Garcia said it was tricky because "our primary concern is the health and well-being of our musicians and our audience. We wanted to put our musicians in a safe environment but also one that can make music for our community."
And so, the three organizations have announced their 2020-21 seasons.
Ballet Idaho goes virtual — and takes it to the streets
For Ballet Idaho, it will be all virtual, with a number of twists. For one thing, FrontRunner Films, which created promotional videos for the troupe in the past, will be filming new "world premiere" performances of the dancers.
And with the magic of filming and by using certain camera angles, they will be able to bring dancers spread out in a socially distanced way, into an intimate pas de deux on screen — and also bring to the audience close-up shots of performers. "It will be a level of detail you've never been able to see before," said Love.
Behind-the-scenes moments and in-depth interviews as well as scads of new archival footage is also on the bill.
And, who says a ballet performance has to include a proscenium, heavy curtains and spotlights far from the madding crowd? The dance troupe will take the mantra "the world is a stage" and will be filmed performing in familiar places. You'll see them pirouetting through the lobby and down the halls of the Morrison Center in one performance. Other spaces may include warehouses or the streets of downtown Boise, Anderson said.
Ballet Idaho is also partnering with the avant-garde LED dance group, which Anderson said will bring a new energy. "Their approach has always been more experimental and they've always embraced film. They're just really creative. It felt like a good fit," he said.
The "revolutionary" season, "Hidden Languages: A Season in 5 Movements" will launch in November on Ballet Idaho’s new digital streaming platform. The name is inspired by Martha Graham, who Time magazine once called "dancer of the century." Each movement will be a month-long experience with two behind-the-scenes films.
"We will do what we can to keep our dancers safe — and to create new and exciting places for them to dance," said Anderson. "It's part of the role of the arts to have a voice of hope and inspiration, to provide a place of refuge, a way to be lifted up. It's gonna be a lot of hard work for sure."
Boise Phil offers best of both worlds
Introducing a new online Digital Stage, Boise Phil is launching its season with 27 virtual concerts featuring more than 85 works by nearly 70 composers. In addition, there will be a number of small ensembles performing live, in free, pop-up community engagement performances.
The Digital Stage performances will be available on laptops, Smart TVs and mobile phones "to make them as accessible as possible," said Love.
And, the smaller, live concerts are designed to be a safe way for the orchestra to perform as well as for the audience to experience them. Plus, "it allows us to dive into our treasure trove of chamber music," Garcia said. "It's incredibly exciting because it's so intimate," he said. "They get to see every single face, and it's some of the greatest music in our canon."
There will be a blend of beloved classical works plus a variety of contemporary composers, he said. For instance, on Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday, there will be an all-Beethoven program. There will also be concerts celebrating Idaho and the Basque country. The latter will feature Basque composers including composer Maurice Ravel. There will be another concert celebrating women's suffrage and will feature "some of our great living and past women composers," Garcia said.
"I think audiences will find it invigorating and exciting," he said, adding that the innovations they are implementing could be more than a response to the current pandemic. "This can help us imagine concerts in the future."
This season will bring the musicians closer with the community, he said. "It's not just keeping music alive — it's keeping the Treasure Valley and The Phil together and that is all important. Music is a healing art. When we rejoice. Suffer. Celebrate. It shows us who we are in the community and the world at large."
Reynolds said music is essential to all of our well being. "This year has seen the cancellation of countless concerts around the world," she said. "We want to shift the narrative from despair to hope, from loneliness to connection and from artistic void to vitality.”
The Morrison Center: curtains down for now but shows waiting in the wings
Morrison Center Executive Director Laura Kendall is crossing fingers there may be a chance to still experience that intimate in-theater experience of watching a Broadway show live in a crowd of hundreds, packed to the rafters. But she knows that for now, not only is that not feasible — it seems like the exact opposite of what most attendees would think of as a safe way to take it all in.
So, taking a nod from other arts organizations, she is planning on offering season's tickets that will be in place for a virtual season, with the possibility of incorporating live performances as health restrictions allow.
"We're trying to play a role with our local community, to be there more than we ever have," Kendall said. She said the health and safety of theatergoers and performers and all on- and backstage personnel "is first and foremost for all of us." She looks to the city and state, CDC and Boise State University guidelines in reference to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates — and knows the immediate future is dismal for venues like the Morrison Center. "Theaters were the first to close; they will be the last to open," Kendall said.
In the hopes of getting there sooner or at least in being able to provide entertainment to the community, the Morrison Center Virtual Stage was recently launched. "We can't sit together, but we can still connect over quality entertainment," it says on the website.
Kendall said she took her cue to introduce the option from some of her fellow arts leaders. "I'm just so proud of (Ballet Idaho and Boise Phil), how innovative and wonderful our arts community is," said Kendall.
The first virtual Morrison Center show was Saturday's live concert performed by "Hamilton" star Christopher Jackson on New York's World Stages. Access to the experience "for your entire household" was $40.
Kendall said there will be similar offerings coming up, "a few things every month."
But she's still hoping when the time rolls around for the Broadway in Boise season — "Cats" is slated for Jan. 8, 2021 — the coronavirus will abate enough for the theater to open its doors.
"Our Broadway season is still intact and planned," Kendall said. "In the end it's going to be worth it. That energy! It's going to be the place to be."