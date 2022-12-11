Vincent Kituku

Vincent Kituku

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To millions of people in Kenya, my native country, a meal, is all they are praying to have for Christmas. Caring Hearts and Hands of Hope, a Boise-based nonprofit that operates a boarding high school for vulnerable girls and another one for boys has been raising awareness to help people survive. The current famine, like many in the past, is due to failed rains for four seasons.

You might have seen skeletons of cattle or the emaciated bodies of those about to die lying on the grassless soils of Kenya. We see famine relief workers holding bowls of liquid food for young children whose bodies have shrunken as hopeless parents watch. The pain seen on a mother’s lifeless face that is placed in-between her bony hands tells of how a famine punishes the living before death claims them.

Recommended for you

Load comments