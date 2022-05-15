The year was 2004.
All of Larry Dennis’ friends kept telling him to direct a musical for Boise Music Week. The local director had worked with almost every playhouse in the area and even worked behind the scenes for a few BMW productions, but he had never directed a musical and wasn’t interested.
He said he didn’t want to because the process of putting on a musical is huge, with six months of preparations for the songs, as opposed to two months for a typical play.
“It’s like a whole big animal,” Dennis said, “and I’m just thinking the whole time, ‘I don’t want to do this. This will not work.’”
Then, he had an idea.
“I could get out of it by suggesting a show that they wouldn’t want to,” Dennis said. “I went through the 100-year history of shows they’ve done and found a show that I probably would like but they (had) never (done). That was ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ And I submitted it to them and they said, ‘Yeah, sure. That’s good.’ So I got stuck.”
Dennis has since directed six plays for Boise Music Week — and he’s been working on his next production, “Into The Woods,” since six weeks before the pandemic started. The musical is set for Thursday, May 19 to Sunday, May 22 at the Morrison Center, as the culmination of this year’s Boise Music Week events.
The years-long production process, said Dennis, has been a challenge.
“It was tough. I think in some ways it made it better because the show itself has a lot of thematic elements that kind of rise out of being in a pandemic,” Dennis said. “Having gone through that, there’s a lot more understanding from myself and from others on what we’re doing. I think it’s actually made it a little more complex of a show.”
It is all oddly reminiscent of the music week’s humble beginnings on a wooden stage in front of the Idaho Capitol — on the heels of the 1918 influenza pandemic. According to Boise Music Week President Shannon Smurthwaite, during that pandemic, many journals of the time said that death was so rampant that it was common to go to two funerals a day. Eugene A. Farner, a soldier who had come home from World War I, knew the public needed free, family-friendly entertainment.
“We are excited as an organization to do just exactly what Mr. Farner said,” Smurthwaite said. “Let’s unite. Let’s bring music. We know music can heal people and bring us together — and that’s what we’re excited to do and we’ve been doing.”
The organization has stuck to that guiding principle for over a hundred years and has also grown over time. Boise Music Week is now three weeks long. On May 5, the “Exceptional Young Musicians” showcase kicked off the events at the JUMP amphitheater.
And there’s still one week left. At noon on May 16, 17,18 and 20 at St. Michael’s Cathedral there will be an organ recital. “All That’s Jazz!” is slated for Thursday, May 19 at the Borah Auditorium. Also on May 19 at noon at The Egyptian Theatre, there will be a silent movie and organ recital. The production of “Into The Woods” will be performed at the Morrison Center five times: Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 21 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 22 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
The staged production has been a long time coming.
“You get a bond from actors in a normal production just for being together for long periods,” Dennis said. “But for us to have been doing this for two and a half years now, we’re all pretty close. … I wouldn’t say we are all friends, but we’re bonded in that sense.”
Over the past two years, they have kept most of their cast, though a few members moved away. In 2020, they were six weeks into rehearsing the songs before the pandemic stopped the world in its tracks. Dennis said they mainly practiced the songs in those six weeks.
Dennis and other members of the production crew have made a few changes during the two-year hiatus, primarily through the themes.
“People have to band together to kill the giant, which is like the pandemic and that you’ve got some unknown force that’s greater than you and you have to band together to defeat it,” Dennis said. “There’s a conflict of individual versus society, whether the individual is stronger, has better purpose, as opposed to being stronger and better as a group.”
Their last steps are getting everything fine-tuned and getting all of the set into the Morrison Center, which is called “Load in Day.” BMW Chairman Allyn Krueger, who has directed several BMW plays, said this is her favorite day of the process. She and many others help bring “anything to do with ‘Into The Woods’” from the sets they have been building for months, to costumes and makeup.
“When I stand up there and say, ‘Wow, and in three days we’re going to open,’” Krueger said. “It’s the biggest time you get in Idaho.”
Krueger directed her first BMW play, “Blaa,” in 1997. The play has a horse in it and her daughter owned a horse, and Krueger convinced the staff at the Morrison Center to let them use the animal on the stage.
“That was the scariest moment of (my) whole directing career,” Krueger said. “I didn’t breathe from the time he got on the stage until he walked off stage. I had crazy, scary visions of the horse getting loose and taking off over the orchestra.”
Krueger was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho and has been on the board since the 1990s. She said one of her favorite events is the Community Worship Service, which will happen at the Cathedral Of The Rockies on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
the worship service event is also a favorite of Smurthwaite’s.
“I love it because we’re all together in this beautiful building,” Smurthwaite said. “We’re all singing together, no matter how we worship … . Some people just come and they don’t have a church affiliation at all. Maybe they don’t even know how they believe. They just come because the music is beautiful.”