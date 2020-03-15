It’s been called “The American Idol” for writers and illustrators.
Thirty-six years ago, Scientologist founder and self-proclaimed lover of all things science fiction, L. Ron Hubbard, started The Writers of the Future, an annual competition that originally feted sci-fi and fantasy writers.
Hubbard created the competition to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.”
But writers weren’t the only ones with science fiction savvy and sass, which is why five years after the writing competition began, Illustrators of the Future became an annual partner.
Meet Aidin Andrews, a Boise High School grad, who is one of 12 illustrators chosen in this year’s competition from around the globe who will attend the 36th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards in Hollywood on April 3.
Two Grand Prize winners will each receive $5,000 and quarterly winners get from $1,000 to $500. Their winning stories and illustrations will appear in the annual anthology “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future Volume 36” (Galaxy Press, April 2020).
It’s not only a huge honor to be chosen, for a large number of illustrators it’s a big career boost: To date, the 358 winners of the illustrating contest have produced more than 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 book and album covers and enhanced 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
I recently reached out to Andrews who now lives in Bellingham, Washington, via email, to find out how he got from Boise High to Hollywood and everything in between.
Jeanne Huff: You are one of 12 illustrators chosen as winning this year’s Illustrators of the Future contest. Can you talk about how/why you entered the contest?
Aidin Andrews: My entering the contest was really me trying to afford college. In the 2018 to 2019 school year at Boise State University I got by with a government grant and scholarship money, but my second year was looking to be more expensive, so I decided to start entering competitions. I had never really entered art competitions before so it came as a big surprise to win one of them. Unfortunately, I was not able to attend my second year at BSU for financial reasons and that is why I moved to Bellingham, where the minimum wage is higher and it was just easier to see myself drawing more and working less.
JH: You point to both your mother who owns her own jewlery business, and your high school art teacher, Katy Shanafelt, as being inspirational in your life. How and in what ways have they inspired you?
AA: My mother, Annie Smith, is a huge supporter of my work and has been from day one. She has always pushed me to be creative and pursue my interests even if they mean a more rocky and uncertain future. She owns and operates her own business at chicoryandsage.com. Her work is all handmade and has been a real inspiration for me to try and make my creativity something I can live off of. I am far away from that goal but it is definitely something to strive for.
Katy Shanafelt was my high school art teacher, and she helped me take my work a lot more seriously. Before senior year I had always thought of my art as a sort of background hobby, focusing more on engineering as a possible job and major in college, but after taking her class I saw that I was much more passionate about the arts and improving my drawing skills. She was always very knowledgeable and supportive, and a great influence on my work ethic as we had to complete a finished portfolio piece every two weeks in her AP class.
JH: Also, what years did you attend Boise High?
AA: I attended Boise Senior High School from 2015 to 2018.
JH: How do you come up with your artistic creations?
AA: Most of my work comes from smashing together the anatomy of creatures. I have been very interested in trying to preserve the naturalistic look of the creatures I draw, and that takes a lot of research in how and where different muscles connect and how those connections differ from, say, a fish and a bird. More recently I have become really interested in etchings. In particular I love the old medical and plant and animal etchings of the 1700s to 1800s. They have really inspired me to seek out some local printmaking classes and hopefully take one at Western Washington University sometime in 2020.
JH: Who are some of your favorite illustrators?
AA: Some of my absolute favorite illustrators are Aaron Horkey, Manabu Ikeda, Shaun Tan, and Wylie Beckert.
JH: Have you always wanted to be an artist?
AA: I’ve always liked to draw, but for a while in middle and high school I wanted to become an engineer or computer programmer, something with a bit more structure, I guess.
JH: Are you a sci-fi fan?
AA: My favorite sci-fi books of all time are the “Three Body Problem” trilogy by Liu Cixin. My current favorite sci-fi manga is called “Ningyou No Kuni” by Nihei Tsutomu. He is better known for the series “Blame!” but “Ningyou No Kuni” is just easier to follow and enjoy in my opinion. I also really enjoy the free web comic “Stand Still Stay Silent” by Minna Strundberg, great post apocalyptic atmosphere with Nordic mythology mixed in.
JH: What do you hope to do now — what is in your crystal ball?
AA: What I want to do now is cut down on my hours at work! I have only had time to finish two projects in the past nine months. I am hoping to get some more prints up on my website, at aidinandrews.com, grow my social media following @aidinandrews on Instagram, and hopefully make some more beautiful drawings.
JH: Do you have any advice for other young aspiring artists?
AA: The only thing that I could say with even a dusting of wisdom would be to put yourself out there more. As artists we are often our worst critics. I feel like that feeling has stopped me from pursuing a lot of options because I did not see myself as good enough or ready to. I am definitely going to start applying to more contests and juried shows in the future with help from the confidence winning this competition has given me.
JH: Anything else you’d like to say?
AA: I would love to give a big thank you to the team over at IOTF. tThey have been great with communication and support through the whole process and seem dedicated to helping their winners achieve success.