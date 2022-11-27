“Boise City of Trees” with photos by David R. Day and stories by the BoiseDev staff, weaves spell-binding tales with breathtaking images to create a visual and storytelling fabric that binds us to this place.
David Day is an artist, fine art and commercial photographer and author of “Idaho Waters.” He is an Idaho native who loves nothing better than to wander the back roads of the Northwest and beyond.” — from “Boise City of Trees”
Courtesy of David R. Day/BoiseDev
There's a "Seinfeld" episode wherein Kramer publishes a coffee table book, much to the chagrin and eye-rolling of Elaine. The neat trick is, it's a coffee table book about coffee tables — and even folds out to become a miniature coffee table.
Well, there's a new coffee table book in town and it's not pulling any punches or falling on cutesy gimmicks. Clocking in at over 150 pages, more than 250 full-color photos and nearly three dozen stories, "Boise City of Trees" is a pictorial love letter to the book's eponymous title. It's a dizzying visual array of the iconic places, breathtaking vistas and gorgeous scenery that surrounds us, we, the fortunate people who get to live in these environs. It's also a collection of stories that, together with the photos, weave a formidable narrative, creating a more substantial fabric; it's not merely a book of pretty pictures, although the pictures are stunning.
David R. Day is the photographer behind said photos and the staff at BoiseDev, including David's son and BoiseDev founder, Don Day, penned the stories. There will be a book signing at Rediscovered Books on First Thursday, just in time for early holiday shopping.
Don Day said there are some stories that stand out for him. "It was really fun to read Anna Daly's story about Ann Morrison Park — Ann Morrison is her great aunt. … I really enjoyed writing about the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and instead of my usual 'here are the facts about this new building style,' instead getting to be a bit more creative."
From his note on ISF: "Shakespeare wrote, 'All the world's a stage," and at the amphitheater, you feel like you might just be at one of the best stages in the world." Don Day said while he couldn't pick one favorite photo, "I was really taken by the cover image. We considered lots of images and our Margaret Carmel made a great point about the cover — it really captures my dad's unique eye for Boise."
In the book's introduction, David Day describes Boise geographically, historically and culturally. "Boise sits at the southern edge of a vast 200 million-year-old lava field," he writes. And, while Hudson Bay Company Europeans get credited with being the first to explore the Treasure Valley, "it might have been the Spanish who got here first." He also writes about the Mayberry feel of the place, and that even though there has been a recent growth in population, "Boise somehow retains a small-town feel."
The stories that pepper the book and accompany the lush full-color photos provide extra layers of detail for newcomers and Boise natives. For instance, did you know "the original Barkalow Brothers newsstand" is tucked inside the Boise Depot? Or that the Egyptian Theatre premiered Matt Damon's Bourne films? That the late potato magnate J.R. Simplot planted the Idaho Botanical Garden's first tree?
Don Day said even though the book covers a lot of territory, there could be a "Boise City of Trees, Vol. 2" someday.
"There is so much to talk about and show," Don Day said. "This is the first coffee table book about Boise in a generation, so I could see another one down the road with even more images and stories."