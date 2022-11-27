Support Local Journalism


There's a "Seinfeld" episode wherein Kramer publishes a coffee table book, much to the chagrin and eye-rolling of Elaine. The neat trick is, it's a coffee table book about coffee tables — and even folds out to become a miniature coffee table.

Well, there's a new coffee table book in town and it's not pulling any punches or falling on cutesy gimmicks. Clocking in at over 150 pages, more than 250 full-color photos and nearly three dozen stories, "Boise City of Trees" is a pictorial love letter to the book's eponymous title. It's a dizzying visual array of the iconic places, breathtaking vistas and gorgeous scenery that surrounds us, we, the fortunate people who get to live in these environs. It's also a collection of stories that, together with the photos, weave a formidable narrative, creating a more substantial fabric; it's not merely a book of pretty pictures, although the pictures are stunning.

