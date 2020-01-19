“You don’t get more ‘Bert and Ernie’ than Luke and I,” said Clint Robertson, one-half of the duo that stars in the HGTV home remodeling and improvement show, “Boise Boys.”
Robertson was talking, of course, about Luke Caldwell, his partner in grime and all-things fixer-up. They’ve been the house-flipping (but don’t call them flippers!) odd-couple du jour for about six years. On the show, Caldwell — the designer — and Robertson — who holds the purse — amicably bicker and otherwise entertain while magically creating home-sweet-homes out of ramshackle dwellings.
They will be presenting a keynote seminar at the 20th Annual Idaho Remodeling & Design Show slated for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25 and 26, at the Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
Caldwell, a Boise native, said he got an eye for design during his phase as a traveling musician in the Boise-based Christian worship band, Esterlyn. Everywhere he went, he soaked up architecture and design elements.
“We played in 18 different countries,” Caldwell said.
Robertson grew up in West Texas and is a CPA and a real-estate and business attorney — he’s teaching a business-law class at Boise State University this semester.
Mutual friends sort of brought them together — Caldwell had just begun flipping houses and Robertson had more real estate experience but had just recently moved to the area. The two clicked and took on a remodeling project — and they’ve been working like Frick and Frack together ever since.
Caldwell and Robertson share a deep-rooted love of family.
Caldwell and his wife, Miranda, have seven children including five they’ve adopted. They chose to adopt children with special needs because those are the ones who are often given up or left out.
“I think ... I feel like every child deserves a family,” said Caldwell.
Robertson and his wife, Sandy, have three boys. His family, said Robertson, was the impetus for his move to Idaho in the first place. He had been building multi-family complexes in Texas “right before everything went haywire in 2008,” he said. His boys at the time were 8, 10 and 12, and he worried he would miss their growing-up time.
“I thought, ‘If I don’t make a major change, I’ll miss it all.’ ... I came to Idaho to be with my boys,” Robertson said.
It’s that common bond of family that binds them. “Loving on our wives and kiddos — that’s important to us,” Robertson said.
From bricks and mortar to lights, camera, action
Their innovation with design and fast turnarounds caught the attention of a half-dozen production companies after Caldwell began posting before-and-after photos of their remodeling projects on social media. They settled with High Noon Entertainment and have been happily tearing things down and building them back up for the enjoyment of their fans ever since.
“We felt like it was just meant to be — they just let us be ourselves,” said Robertson.
Their real estate company is very purposely called Timber + Love Realty.
“We want our houses to be done with love,” said Robertson, of the homes they remodel, renovate and sell. “We want to bring back value and charm. We want to make houses we would be happy to live in and be proud of.”