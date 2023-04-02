”That there is an upsurge in antisemitism is, sadly, not disputed,” writes local author Betsy L. Ross.
In her debut novel, “The Bones of the World,” Ross imagines “a world in which Jews are being ‘disappeared,’ much like Argentinians in the 1970s.” The protagonist, Rachel, must be hidden away in a mansion next to a cemetery, and it is there she confronts her ancestral suffering and opens to her purpose.
Ross said she wrote the book to acknowledge “the suffering that is a staple of this world, antisemitism one of its most enduring forms. It is a plea not for the eradication of suffering, which history shows to be unrealistic, but a search for its subtleties and even its gifts.”
It is a subject that has unfortunately been more prevalent lately. Ross points out that The Anti-Defamation League, which has measured antisemitic attitudes among Americans since the ‘60s, published a new survey in February. Measuring Jewish “tropes,” they found that over three-quarters of Americans (85%) believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61 percent found in 2019.
Ross is a writer, filmmaker and “happily retired attorney.” She’s published nonfiction, poetry, book reviews, and wrote the documentary “Looking for David,” about the death of her son from an opioid overdose, which is currently available on Amazon Prime. She now lives in Boise, but “The Bones of the World” was conceived and written in her longtime home in Salt Lake City. She also was in Fredericksburg, Texas for a short time before she and her partner found their retirement home here. Born and raised in New Orleans, she studied literature and philosophy at the University of Texas, comparative literature at Indiana University and creative writing at the Sewanee School of Letters.
Idaho Press reached out to Ross in early March via email to talk about her life, her documentary and her debut novel. The following has been gently edited.
Your newly published book is titled: “The Bones of the World.” How did you come up with the title and why?
The title came from the mouth of one of the characters (Eloise), who said, “I think stories are really living things that exist in our bones and are always looking for a path out into the world. If we are silent, that is, if we cloister our memories, that silence becomes an enemy, betraying the persistent, living, throbbing message we carry within. We must find our stories and tell them knowing that, as we do, we create the pathways for generations to see through the too-many-silences, and recapture what is theirs, what is ours, what is in the bones of the world.”
The importance of stories is one of the major themes of the novel. Another theme, suffering, is referred to similarly by another character (Jakob): “I slept and had a vision of my golem burning at the stake. He was naked and appeared to be in prayer as the flames lapped at his bare skin… . I screamed out loud, ‘You cannot kill him that way! You may cause him to suffer, but he will rise like the phoenix and seek justice!’ I woke myself up with the thought of how the bones of the world are replete with sufferings.”
So, really, Eloise and Jakob named the novel!
A “happily retired attorney,” you’ve also written nonfiction, poetry and book reviews as well as a documentary, “Looking for David,” which is now available on Amazon Prime, about the death of your son from opioid overdose. What was the impetus to writing this book — and do you think your past experiences, including dealing with the grief of your son, have informed the book, and if so, how?
“The Bones of the World” came out of my need to understand suffering — not what it is (I had up close and personal experience with that), but WHY it is. What merciful God allows it? I think it is natural to ask such a question after finding your son dead one morning in the downstairs family room, home for a Christmas holiday visit. (See my article cityweekly.net/utah/david-fetzers-last-act.)
As I filmed “Looking for David,” I was very aware that I was not the only mother who had lost a son, that there were too many children dying from war, hunger, gun violence, disease, and addiction. Recognizing that accentuated the need I had to understand the “why.”
My son’s death had another effect on me, though, that I wanted to explore. It was not all pain. There was something else in suffering, a gift of some kind. That is worked out in the book.
You started this book when you lived in Salt Lake. Can you describe how it evolved from an idea to a full-blown book?
LOL, it has been a process! The book’s evolution felt very natural, though, beginning with an idea, moving through the addition of characters, until finally the characters began speaking for themselves and creating their own stories. Crazy, but it really felt that way; the characters really were “looking for a path out into the world.”
If what you’re asking about is the publishing process itself … well, that’s another long story, too convoluted for this space!
About your process — do you write with an outline or just sit down and write in a more free-form style?
My writing always begins with a collection of snippets, thoughts, notecards (albeit digital these days!), quotes from books I’ve read that provide me food for thought and that I know I’ll want to explore someday. For example, another theme in The Bones is the question of identity, sparked by many things, including this quote from Nicole Krauss’s Forest Dark: “The house where he’d lived alone at the end of his life … confined at last to only that which was unquestionably within himself.” My notes written along the edges of her book page (shame on me!) read, “No, not just ‘within,” but ‘unquestionably within.’” I pondered what “unquestionably” meant in the pages of my novel.
But inevitably, as my writing notebooks reveal, I resort to an outline. (Yes, I freehand in a notebook at least through the outline phase!) The outline is bare bones, with mention only of what plot points I need to include at that very spot. And, as you can imagine, it’s a very fluid outline, answering, as always, to the characters’ machinations!
How do you come up with places, names?
Ah, finally! An easy question! For the most part I go with the first name that pops into my head! Sometimes I have to research (especially with a novel that has historical aspects) the places and times in which the characters lived for appropriate naming. Places require a little more thought and research, especially, again, when historical context is important. As for the name “David,” it will appear in every one of my novels.
What writers do you draw inspiration from? What books are on your bookstand?
Just for fun I’ve attached a photo of the books on my nightstand. I’m a great lover of literary fiction, though I will read the occasional exceptional nonfiction (e.g., “Kingdoms of Olives and Ash: Writers Confront the Occupation,” ed. by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman). I am attracted to beautifully simple prose (Amor Towles, Anthony Doerr), to thought-provoking novels (Nicole Krauss, Joshua Cohen, Martin Riker), to magical realism (Haruki Murakami, David Mitchell, Chloe Benjamin), but of course, these are all within the last 20 years, leaving out so many of the greatest novelists (a list I refuse to begin for fear of being unable to end!).
Your book addresses antisemitism, which has lately reared its ugly head across Idaho, our country and the world. Why do you think this is happening now — and what can we do to stop it?
A character central to the book, David, struggles with this question:
“Jews occupy a role in history. I don’t say ‘occupied,’ but ‘occupy,’ for it continues. There are periods of dormancy, but we know that Jews as irritants, that which must be washed out, is eternal. The only question, the only question, is when. What does it mean to be the Chosen People? You might say we were chosen to be persecuted and to suffer … . How then do we act in the moments of persecution? Do we fight back, or are we docile in accepting our fate? There is a third choice: when they come for us again, as they always will, do we cast off our heritage entirely? That is, do we deny who we are?”
Is antisemitism inevitable and eternal as David presumes? I don’t know. I hope not. Can we evolve past hatred of “the other?” Are Jews somehow a special class of “the other,” particularly prone to persecution? I don’t know. I retain the hope that understanding and acceptance outside our spheres of comfort is possible, and that stories contribute to widening our spheres of comfort.
What do you hope readers will take away from your book?
I don’t believe I write with a lesson or moral in mind. I write to create a space for possibilities … to enlarge the world in which I, personally, live, and I suppose in doing so I hope I am able to enlarge the world in which others live. And by enlarge, I mean to loosen our calcified ideas, to see possibilities where previously we saw only fetters, and to lean in all things toward love and acceptance.
What is on your horizon — are you working on another book?
Yes! I am working on three novels … and trying to whittle that down to one! Also on my horizon is finishing Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk’s 992-page novel, “The Books of Jacob.” Hoping both will happen in my lifetime, knock on wood.
Anything else you’d like to say?
I am tremendously grateful to have the freedom to be creative, and an audience with whom to share that creativity. So, thank you!