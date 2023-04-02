Screen Shot 2020-04-16 at 11.44.45 AM.png

Betsy L. Ross also wrote the documentary “Looking for David,” about the death of her son from an opioid overdose, currently available on Amazon Prime.

 Courtesy of Betsy L. Ross

Ross - Cover original.jpg

"The Bones of the World" book cover was designed by Kevin Stone 

”That there is an upsurge in antisemitism is, sadly, not disputed,” writes local author Betsy L. Ross.

In her debut novel, “The Bones of the World,” Ross imagines “a world in which Jews are being ‘disappeared,’ much like Argentinians in the 1970s.” The protagonist, Rachel, must be hidden away in a mansion next to a cemetery, and it is there she confronts her ancestral suffering and opens to her purpose.

Author pic 1.jpeg

Betsy L. Ross of Boise has recently published her debut novel, "The Bones of the World." 
LFD still 2.jpg

Above, David, the son of Betsy L. Ross, who died of a drug overdose in 2012.
IMG_2810.jpeg

Books currently on the nightstand of Betsy L. Ross.

