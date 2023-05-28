Eric Earley

Eric Earley of Blitzen Trapper, photographed in SE Portland in April 2020. Photo by Jason Quigley.

 Jason Quigley

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Eric Earley’s life has changed quite a bit since 2019, when he recorded the most recent Blitzen Trapper album, “Holy Smokes Future Jokes.”

For starters, some of his former bandmates are no longer working with Earley — or any other touring act, for that matter. While Earley always wrote the band’s songs and recorded most of the instruments himself on albums, the live lineup of Erik Menteer (guitar), Marty Marquis (guitar), Michael Van Pelt (bass) and Brian Adrian Koch (drums) had stayed intact from 2000 (when the band went by the name of Garmonbozia) through the name change to Blitzen Trapper in 2003 and the band’s 2018 tour marking the 10th anniversary of the album “Furr.”

Recommended for you

Load comments