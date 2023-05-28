Eric Earley’s life has changed quite a bit since 2019, when he recorded the most recent Blitzen Trapper album, “Holy Smokes Future Jokes.”
For starters, some of his former bandmates are no longer working with Earley — or any other touring act, for that matter. While Earley always wrote the band’s songs and recorded most of the instruments himself on albums, the live lineup of Erik Menteer (guitar), Marty Marquis (guitar), Michael Van Pelt (bass) and Brian Adrian Koch (drums) had stayed intact from 2000 (when the band went by the name of Garmonbozia) through the name change to Blitzen Trapper in 2003 and the band’s 2018 tour marking the 10th anniversary of the album “Furr.”
The Blitzen Trapper lineup is now a more fluid one that is assembled whenever Earley wants to play shows.
The change in the band makes sense considering that over the preceding four years, Earley hasn’t been focused on music at all. Instead, he has spent his days, first as a case worker and more recently, a housing specialist at a homeless shelter in his home town of Portland, Oregon.
His work with the homeless actually began before he made “Holy Smokes.” He had friends in a local organization that worked with the homeless and took a job at a winter shelter.
“I wasn’t touring as much and I needed some more income, so I started doing night shifts at a winter shelter,” Earley said. “Then when the winter shelter shut down in the spring of that year (2019), then I made ‘Holy Smokes’ and I did a European tour, I believe. That was the last tour that I’ve done. That was in the summer and then in the fall I started working at a 24-7 homeless shelter. And then COVID hit and I just stayed there. I just kind of fell into it in a certain way.”
With three-plus years of experience in the field, Earley has found his work helping the homeless put their lives on track to be rewarding and even enjoyable. What’s more, he’s learned some things about himself from working at the shelters.
“I feel like I learned a lot from a lot of the folks I’ve worked with about my own self and about a lot of my own shortcomings,” Earley said. “I think that my ability to detach, which makes me good at this job, I think it also makes me really bad at life in general. But it’s something I’ve worked on in terms of connecting with people in a real authentic way. I think this work has helped me to do that.”
In music, Earley seems to have always been able to connect, and he’s seen Blitzen Trapper organically build a loyal and decent sized audience, thanks to a string of well received albums and a live show that helped spread the word about Blitzen Trapper’s music, which has grown from its ramshackle mix of folk, psychedelic rock and pop of early albums like 2007’s “Wild Mountain Nation” into a more focused, but still distinctive blend of those styles.
“Holy Smokes Future Jokes” is another appealing Blitzen Trapper album. This time around, Earley fashions a more relaxed sound by frequently employing finger-picked guitar and plenty of acoustic instrumentation. This sound accentuates the inviting vocal melodies of songs like “Don’t Let Me Run,” “Baptismal,” “Sons and Unwed Mothers” and the title song and immediately sounds like the work of Blitzen Trapper.
What isn’t immediately apparent with “Holy Smokes Future Jokes” is the fairly weighty inspiration behind many of the lyrics. In the time leading up to making the album, Earley had read the “Tibetan Book of the Dead” and become fascinated by the book’s discussion of bardos, the transitional states between life on earth, death and rebirth into an eternal state of nirvana.
The connection to the “Tibetan Book of the Dead” isn’t that apparent in the lyrics themselves, which was the point, Earley said.
“I didn’t really want to tie in too heavily to that. It was more just a lot of the feelings and ideas,” he said. ‘You don’t necessarily need to know to listen to the record in any way.”
At this point, Earley’s future in music is an open question. Earley did a fairly brief Blitzen Trapper tour last year and at this point, the Blitzen Trapper show on June 2 at the Olympic Venue in Boise is one of only three concerts on the books for this year.
“I’m kind of just going a month at a time, a tour at a time, just seeing how they go, seeing if they’re worth doing, to see if it’s healthy for me to do, and for my family,” Earley said. “My family maintains a priority. So yeah, I’m not making any decisions, really. I’m kind of just letting things happen and figuring out what makes the most sense. I’m just trying to enjoy the people in my life as I move forward.”