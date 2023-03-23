Black Violin

Black Violin performs at the Morrison Center on March 28.

 Mark Clennon

Any music act with a unique sound — such as Black Violin’s fusion of classical music and hip-hop — is bound to sound familiar from album to album. But violinist Kev Marcus has no problem seeing a difference between “Take The Stairs,” and especially the previous two albums he has made as one half of the duo, Black Violin. In fact, he can sum it up in one word.

“This is the most authentic album we’ve ever done,” he said in a phone interview. “The album is who we are. That was the best part of it. It didn’t feel like we had to try to conform or act like anything else, and we were still able to make an album that we feel very, very proud about without necessarily compromising our ideas in any way — all without being preachy.”

